The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. Mourns the Loss of Founder, Chairman and CEO Daniel L. Goodwin

OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It is with great sadness that The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. (“Inland”) announces that its Founder, Chairman and CEO Daniel L. Goodwin passed away last night at the age of 80.









“Dan was a pioneer and visionary in the commercial real estate industry, as well as an exceptional human being and friend,” said Robert H. Baum, Inland interim chairman, on behalf of fellow Inland principals and co-founders G. Joseph Cosenza and Robert D. Parks. “Dan’s legacy leaves an indelible mark upon the commercial real estate and investment industry and the thousands of lives he impacted through his many civic and philanthropic endeavors, especially in the areas of affordable housing, higher education, and good government. On behalf of the Inland Board and over 1,000 employees across the country, our thoughts and prayers are with the Goodwin family, and we extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to them during this difficult time.”

A native Chicagoan, Mr. Goodwin earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois public universities. Upon graduation, he went to work as a science teacher on the city’s West Side for five years before embarking on a legendary real estate career with his fellow teachers Baum, Cosenza, and Parks. Speaking about selecting real estate as his career, Mr. Goodwin once said, “My aim has always been to democratize real estate and to help all people gain access to the dignity of calling a place their home.” Since Inland’s inception in 1968, the company grew under Mr. Goodwin’s leadership into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate, investment, and finance groups. Collectively, Inland entities have raised over $26 billion in capital, conducted over $80 billion dollars in commercial real estate transactions, sponsored over 800 investment programs, and founded six Inland entities that either listed on or merged with a public company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Mr. Goodwin exhibited equal passion for his family, business, and his personal and philanthropic causes, for which he has received hundreds of local and national business, civic, and philanthropic awards. “In business, you are always pursuing growth and higher profits. That is how success is measured,” Mr. Goodwin once remarked. “But there is also a responsibility to do good when one has done well. For me, that is a more rewarding definition of success.”

For more information about Mr. Goodwin, including details of his many business, civic and philanthropic achievements, please visit https://inlandgroup.com/leadership-profiles/daniel-l-goodwin.

Funeral arrangements remain private, and his family respectfully requests privacy during this time.

Consistent with Inland’s long-term succession plan, the Board of Directors has appointed current Inland Chief Financial Officer Anthony Chereso as Inland’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Chereso has more than 30 years of experience in finance, commercial real estate, capital markets, and the alternative investment industry. “Succeeding Dan as CEO of Inland is humbling and a great honor,” said Chereso. “Dan was an incredible leader, mentor, and friend to me for many years. I will endeavor to honor his legacy and lead our organization into the bright future he made possible.”

“Inland” refers to some or all of the entities that are part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., which is comprised of a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Inland is one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups. For more than 50 years, Inland has been creating, developing and supporting member companies that provide real estate-related investment products and commercial real estate services for both third parties and Inland member companies. For more information, please visit www.inlandgroup.com

