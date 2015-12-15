TSplus Challenges the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Licensing Amidst Citrix Policy Changes

TSplus Challenges Citrix New Licensing Policy Amidst Citrix’s significant shift towards a subscription-based model, TSplus stands out as the advocate for flexibility and choice in licensing.

What are the 5 greatest benefits of TSplus Remote Access over Citrix solutions? – A quick and smooth deployement- A secure and reliable remote access- An easy-to-use interface and administration tool- A high compatibility and scalability- An affordable licensing modelTime to make the switch!

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the wake of recent industry developments, including Citrix’s significant shift towards a subscription-based model, TSplus, a leading provider of remote access solutions, stands out as the advocate for flexibility and choice in licensing.

Citrix, a major player in the technology and cloud software industry, recently announced the end of maintenance for perpetual licensed software, introducing a new “Universal Subscription” model. This move was mirrored by NetScaler, formerly Citrix, with the cessation of sales for their perpetual licensed load-balancing hardware.

For current Citrix customers with perpetual licenses, the implications are significant. These licenses, which have not been sold since 2019, were running on outdated code that required regular maintenance. Customers were given the option to renew their support until March 5, 2023. Post this date, Citrix ceased offering maintenance and updates for perpetual licenses, prioritizing Universal Subscriptions for cloud-based or on-premises Citrix products.

While Citrix presents the subscription model as an opportunity to gain flexibility, concerns linger about the potential financial burden on IT budgets. TSplus, with its range of remote access solutions and innovative licensing model, emerges as a compelling alternative.

TSplus offers three distinct editions of remote access software, complemented by a variety of add-ons and bundles, providing customers with the tools to establish a secure, reliable, and scalable remote work infrastructure. The company’s licensing model includes perpetual licenses for remote access software, complete with support and updates based on subscriptions.

Recognizing the importance of choice in licensing, TSplus is gradually introducing subscription-based licenses. Currently available for Remote Support software, this option will soon extend to the entire TSplus software range, allowing customers the flexibility to choose the licensing model that best suits their needs.

Unlike the one-size-fits-all approach promoted by some industry giants, TSplus believes in tailoring solutions to the unique requirements of different industries, business models, and sizes. This commitment to flexibility positions TSplus as the right choice for organizations seeking remote access solutions that align with their specific needs.

As the industry undergoes transformations driven by evolving licensing models, TSplus remains steadfast in its dedication to providing adaptable and customer-centric solutions. For businesses navigating the changing landscape of remote access software, TSplus stands out as a beacon of choice, reliability, and innovation.

To learn more about TSplus and its range of remote access solutions, visit https://tsplus.net/pricing/.

Citrix customers who’d like to make a switch can also read through the following article for some insightful suggestions https://tsplus.net/alternatives-to-citrix/ and check out the attached comparison chart and video to get a better idea of TSplus’ value over Citrix.

About TSplus : TSplus is a global leader in providing secure, reliable, and scalable remote access solutions. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, TSplus offers a range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.

