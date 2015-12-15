University of Phoenix Leadership Appointed to IIBA® Phoenix Chapter Board of Directors

Associate Dean Joseph Aranyosi brings a wealth of industry experience to the role

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is proud to announce that Associate Dean for the College of Business & Information Technology (CBIT) at the University of Phoenix, Joseph Aranyosi, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Chapter of the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA). Aranyosi has taken on the role of Vice President of Technology, bringing his expertise and dedication to advance the chapter’s technological capabilities.





As the VP Technology for IIBA Phoenix Chapter, Aranyosi will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficiency and accessibility of the local chapter’s digital infrastructure. His responsibilities include maintaining website accessibility for chapter members, overseeing permissions and functionality, managing online payments, and serving as the technology liaison to IIBA. In addition, Aranyosi will ensure that the chapter’s technology aligns with IIBA requirements and supports seamless operations for chapter meetings.

Kathryn Uhles, Dean of the College of Business & Information Technology at University of Phoenix, expressed enthusiasm for the leadership appointment and work with IIBA. “We are excited about Joseph’s appointment to the IIBA Phoenix Chapter Board, which aligns with our commitment to fostering technology-driven education and providing innovative opportunities for our students.”

According to IIBA®, Board Members are elected by the membership at the Annual General Meeting. Officers serve for a two-year term, except the Director-at-Large who serves for one year. Board Members are fully informed on organizational matters and participate in the Board’s deliberations and decisions in matters of policy, finance, programs, personnel, and advocacy.

“ I am honored to contribute to the IIBA Phoenix Chapter as VP of Technology,” shared Aranyosi. “ This role helps bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that our local chapter remains at the forefront of technological advancements. I look forward to working alongside my collogues at IIBA and continue to strengthen the relationships between academia and industry.”

Aranyosi joined the University of Phoenix in 2015 and serves as an Associate Dean in the College of Business and Information Technology, where he currently oversees curricula in the areas of data science, business analytics, management, project management, operations, finance, marketing, and communications. Aranyosi has over 25 years’ experience working in higher education, including roles as academic dean, director of curriculum development, program chair, and accreditation site evaluator. He previously worked as a support director for mental health services, has owned and operated several restaurants, and continues to produce art and music. Aranyosi has an MFA in Art Theory and practice from Northwestern University and a BA in Psychology, Art History, and Studio Art from the University of Richmond.

The College of Business and Information Technology (CBIT) provides innovative, industry-relevant and accessible higher education that prepares learners to be competent, responsible and ethical practitioners and leaders for career success. In addition to helping prepare students to enter the workforce in their chosen field, the University’s College of Business and Information Technology offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 32 years of professional experience. Current faculty includes 213 presidents, 56 chief executive officers, eleven chief information or chief technology officers, three chief information security officers, and 81 information technology/system administrators.

CBIT programs, as well as 100 percent of associate, bachelor and master’s degree programs open for new enrollment are now fully skills-mapped. The University’s transition to a skills-mapped curriculum, along with transfer-friendly policies, helps ensure that students are identifying and acquiring skills in weeks, rather than years, yielding value from their education as they progress through courses rather than just at the point of graduation.

For the fourth consecutive year, University of Phoenix in 2022 received the Academia Circle of Excellence Award from the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council®), the world’s largest cybersecurity certification body. Only three institutions out of more than 1,000 are selected for this award each year. In addition, the University released course collections for EC-Council-aligned certifications to help cyber professionals upskill or reskill. Students who successfully complete these courses are eligible for discounted EC-Council exam vouchers.

Learn more here about the University of Phoenix College of Business & Information Technology.

About IIBA

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a global non-profit association built to serve business analysis professionals around the world. IIBA supports the recognition of the business analysis profession, provides standards and resources like the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge, and offers comprehensive certification programs so people know they are doing business analysis the right way.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

