VERB’s MARKET.live Announces Exclusive Livestream Shopping Series With Frankie Avalon – Cultural Icon and Wellness Entrepreneur

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the visionary force behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform, proudly announces an exclusive livestream shopping series partnership and collaboration with entrepreneur and cultural icon, Frankie Avalon.

The internationally acclaimed icon, adored by fans across the globe, will headline an exclusive series of livestream shopping events on MARKET.live beginning later this month, dates and times to be announced. Frankie Avalon will bring his unparalleled charisma and talent to MARKET.live in a series of captivating livestream events. The series is set to be an immersive experience, featuring live performances, the debut of his exclusive line of health products, and a curated selection of music and merchandise loved by his tens of thousands of social media fans and followers, all available for purchase directly from his new MARKET.live store.

Frankie Avalon’s livestreams will be broadcast on MARKET.live and simulcast across multiple social media platforms to reach his extensive social media audience, ensuring that fans from every corner of the world can join the excitement. The partnership aims to co-promote these streams, leveraging both the MARKET.live platform as well as Frankie Avalon’s far-reaching influence to create a dynamic and engaging experience for viewers and shoppers.

Stay tuned for further announcements and details regarding Frankie Avalon’s exclusive livestream shopping series. This collaboration exemplifies MARKET.live’s commitment to delivering unique and captivating content to its growing global audience.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

