VYRE Network’s JustFaith TV Announces Licensing Partnership with BMG-Global

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2024) – JustFaith TV, a subsidiary of VYRE NETWORK (OTC Pink: CAPV) a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new licensing partnership with BMG-Global to exhibit some of its diverse, high-quality catalog of family-friendly and faith-based: feature films, short films, series and documentaries.

BMG-Global is a leading distributor of family-friendly, faith-based films with star talent that encourage, inspire and spread a message of hope. They have developed a global network of partnerships that have yielded strong engagement with a diverse range of audiences worldwide. Some of these partnerships include Hulu, Roku, Showtime, Netflix and now JustFaith TV.



New content on JustFaith TV

This partnership aligns and pushes forward the mission of JustFaith TV to uplift, inspire and encourage our viewers through informal and entertaining content, along with live special events. To kickstart the partnership the new title selection for JustFaith TV will consist of heartfelt titles such as:

Angels Unaware

God sends the archangel, Eden, to Earth where she is placed with people who are about to make a life decision that could negatively impact them and others around them. Will Eden be able to help, or will her brother Lucifer get in the way?

Directed by Joanne Hock – Starring Karen Abercrombie, Alicia Fusting, and Cameron Arnett

Diamond in the Rough

Michelle, a young teen in Colorado, loses her faith amidst extreme hardships and brief homelessness. With a mother battling drug and alcohol addiction since she was little, and a war veteran father battling extreme PTSD, violence and dysfunction are the norm. But with a grandmother strong in her faith, and new friendships at school that break down walls, Michelle begins to realize that sometimes hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.

Directed by Rob Walker – Starring Clifton Powell, Bodhi Rader, and Pam Renall

God and Salsa

A grief-stricken therapist determined to help a suicidal teen regain her faith in the process with the help of her Pastor and Salsa instructor.

Directed by Jess Thomas – Starring Jovanna Vidal, Javier Luna, and Sarah Hernandez

The God Question

A scientist asks an experimental super-intelligent computer the ultimate question: Is there evidence for God, for a spiritual framework to life? To his astonishment, it arrives at an answer.

Directed by Douglas Gordon – Starring Keith Langsdale, Jim Lobley, Cate Damon

To A Moral Certainty

A representative for the Christian faith asks a jury to consider the story of Christ’s resurrection based on the standard of reasonable doubt that is employed by the US justice system.

Directed by Max Newfield – Starring Tom Bever and Laura Poindexter

The BMG-Global/VYRE partnership will be monetized through VYRE Network’s programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system, along with strategic international programmatic partners. This initial content will provide 350+ new advertising opportunities for programmatic advertisers, with the number of new advertising slots continuing to increase as additional titles are added to the JustFaith TV channel.

Future titles will include, but not limited to: Benji the Dove, Faith Hope Love, Fenced Off, Heaven is Waiting, Mandie and The Secret Tunnel, My Mothers Future Husband, My Name is Sarah, Reggie’s Prayer, Why She Smiles, Healed By Grace, The Good Book, I Forgive, Break Every Chain and Redemption Ride.

“BMG-Global is excited to partner with JustFaith TV to bring our culture-impacting content to its viewers.” – David Austin, Chief Commerce & Content Officer

“With the current landscape of today’s society, JustFaith TV aims to bring people together around the globe, with faith programming options for both entertainment and educational purposes. The world needs love… and this is the perfect time to bring the world together via diverse faith creators.” – Cheryl Stabler, President, JustFaith TV

JustFaith TV viewers can stream the new content on JustFaith TV channel through the VYRE App on Roku, iPhone, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire, Android, or on the web at www.JustFaithTV.com.

About JustFaith TV

JustFaith TV is a free global faith channel that delivers diverse content with an emphasis to uplift, inspire and encourage our viewers, through informal and entertaining content, and live special events. JustFaith TV brings together global and diverse content creators, sharing their stories of faith, through their creative perspectives. www.JustFaithTV.com

About BMG-Global

For over four decades, BMG-Global has been a pioneering force in the film distribution landscape, earning an unparalleled legacy of confidence among audiences. A trusted distribution partner offering family-friendly, faith-based entertainment worldwide through feature films, documentaries, educational films and children’s videos. As a dedicated distribution partner, BMG-Global takes pride in curating an exceptional collection of heartwarming, inspiring and captivating entertainment created to evoke emotion and shed light on the world’s most compelling issues. BMG-Global remains committed to serving as a beacon of trust, offering a home entertainment cinematic journey that resonates with viewers of all ages.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

