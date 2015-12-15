Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 12, 2024, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


Conference call

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 26. Please dial 1-866-407-9243 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-0613 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 9538#. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

News Release Category: WF-CF

Contacts

Media
Beth Richek, 704-374-2545

beth.richek@wellsfargo.com

Investor Relations
John Campbell, 415-396-0523

john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com

Related Stories

SimBioSys® Appoints Renowned Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Barry Rosen, as Chief Medical Officer Following First FDA Clearance for TumorSight™ Precision Medicine Platform

United States Electric Power Industry Seminar 2024: Focus on Renewable Energy, ISO Markets, and Power Transactions (South Carolina, United States – March 12-13, 2024) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, February 23

BlackRock Agrees to Acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), Creating a World Leading Infrastructure Private Markets Investment Platform

You may have missed

SimBioSys® Appoints Renowned Surgical Oncologist, Dr. Barry Rosen, as Chief Medical Officer Following First FDA Clearance for TumorSight™ Precision Medicine Platform

Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

United States Electric Power Industry Seminar 2024: Focus on Renewable Energy, ISO Markets, and Power Transactions (South Carolina, United States – March 12-13, 2024) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

error: Content is protected !!