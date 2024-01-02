Wrike Named a Leader in Inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Collaborative Work Management

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the intelligent work management platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management (CWM). The inclusion was based on ten criteria, and Wrike was evaluated based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





“We are proud to be named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Collaborative Work Management,” said Alexey Korotich, VP of Product at Wrike. “As one of the first vendors to co-create the CWM market, we believe this recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on our vision and commitment to delivering the best possible solution for our customers. This year we’ve made significant advancements to our product to deliver both new intelligent features and a seamless new user experience. We are honored to be recognized by both the industry and our community of Wrike users.”

Wrike is focused on delivering intelligent solutions, like AI-powered Work Intelligence capabilities as well as new product features announced at Collaborate 2023, including:

Wrike’s copilot for work management : This new assistant combines AI-powered workflow analysis with AI-sourced industry knowledge to deliver insights and recommendations that will allow teams to work smarter and faster.

: This new assistant combines AI-powered workflow analysis with AI-sourced industry knowledge to deliver insights and recommendations that will allow teams to work smarter and faster. Wrike’s datahub : This new integrated data repository brings what had historically been siloed data housed outside of Wrike directly into the platform for faster, more contextual decision making.

: This new integrated data repository brings what had historically been siloed data housed outside of Wrike directly into the platform for faster, more contextual decision making. Next-gen analytics : The new Chart View and Dashboards surface intelligence in real-time and offer easy-to-build, customizable reporting to inform decision making and strategy.

: The new Chart View and Dashboards surface intelligence in real-time and offer easy-to-build, customizable reporting to inform decision making and strategy. Skills management and user attributes: These capabilities allow resource managers and organizations to track detailed skills information about individual team members to inform planning and resourcing decisions.

Wrike also unveiled its most modern user experience with Wrike Lightspeed which includes no-code automations, improved project templates, batch user provisioning, and other platform enhancement. Wrike’s blueprints were recognized as a key component of use-case accelerators for marketing and professional services teams, allowing them to get up and running on the platform more quickly.

Here’s what customers have to say about using Wrike to manage their workflows:

Wrike is a remarkable tool for collaborative work management because it helps various teams in our company to work together in tandem to achieve our business objectives. Wrike has powerful tools that enable you to track your projects in real time and ensure that the whole team working on a project is on the same page. This tool provides you with one platform where you can assign tasks to team members and track workflows which is amazing. This platform enables teams working on a project to manage and collaborate effectively towards achieving project milestones.

Dev Ops Engineer, IT Services

Wrike is [the] safest and fastest tool to manage projects and workflows more efficiently. Wrike ensures that work and projects are completed and delivered on time. It is simple to organize, create, and assign tasks to teams with Wrike.

Project Coordinator, Consumer Goods

Wrike helps to smooth internal work procedures and automate routine tasks which helps teams stay connected and get things done. The dashboard makes it simple to delegate tasks to team members and to spot an action item. The centralized file-sharing options help teams get away from other third-party services to host files and documents. Wrike does a good job of providing various templates for different project styles, and it’s easy to create forms that feed data directly into ongoing projects.

Data & Analytics Manager, Manufacturing

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

To read more about why Wrike was recognized as a Leader, view the report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management, Nikos Drakos, Joe Mariano, Lacy Lei, 11 December 2023

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

