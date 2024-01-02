You Invested in What? Toews Asset Management Hosts Panel to Celebrate National Investment Risk Day, Reflect on Investor Craziness in 2023

Industry leaders will reveal the results of their votes for the worst (of the worst) risky investment ideas in 2023.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NIRD–2023 brought another year of investor lunacy, get rich quick schemes and unnecessary financial risk taking, reinforcing Toews Asset Management’s mission to raise awareness to ludicrous investment trends during National Investment Risk Day, celebrated on January 19th, a recognized holiday through the National Archives.


To celebrate, and provide actionable insight for advisors and investors alike Toews organized a live, virtual panel session with some of the industry’s top voices in investment and behavioral finance:

  • Daniel Crosby, Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions
  • Gina Martin Adams, Chief Equity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence
  • Eben Burr, President of Toews
  • Phillip Toews, CEO of Toews

Anyone can register here to watch the live, virtual National Investment Risk Day panel at 12:00 PM EST on January 19th.

The panel will look back on a year fueled by hype, risky investment trends that caught fire, seven stocks, destabilizing geopolitical events, and an unnerving Federal Reserve. Topics include:

1. Is investing in an NFT through a game that 8-year-olds play on Roblox a wise investment idea if it appreciated 1000%?

2. Should I take comfort in the legitimacy of a seemingly absurd idea if the world’s largest asset manager launches an ETF to help investors gain access?

3. Manic trends that might go “to the moon” this year.

National Investment Risk Day was founded to encourage investors to reset back to a rational posture on the laws of physics, gravity and economics. “We encourage Financial Advisors to talk with clients in a more fun and engaging way, that still gets to the heart of the seriousness of risk management,” says Phil (Felipe) Toews.

About Toews Asset Management

Founded in 1994, Toews is a leader in risk management, offering a suite of ETFs, funds and strategies that strive to capture upside market exposure while managing downside risk. Through the Behavioral Investing Institute, Toews provides a program curated for financial advisors and institutions that wish to enhance their practice management and client experience skills.

Learn more at www.toewscorp.com.

Contacts

Klaudia Wierzbowska

Gregory FCA for Toews Asset Management

Email: klaudia@gregoryfca.com
Phone: 570-856-1360

