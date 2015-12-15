Backstageplay Inc. Omnibus Plan, as Amended Receives Shareholder Approval for Continuation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2024) – Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the “Company“) announces that at the Company’s December 22, 2023 Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the continuation of the Company’s omnibus incentive plan dated January 2, 2021, as amended on November 3, 2022 which received shareholder approval at the Company’s December 22, 2022 annual general meeting (the “2022 Omnibus Plan“). A copy of the 2022 Omnibus Plan was attached as Schedule “B” to the Company’s Information Circular to the Company’s December 22, 2022 annual general meeting.

The 2022 Omnibus Plan was amended to comply with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange“) Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation (“Policy 4.4“). The 2022 Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to grant equity-based incentive awards in the form of stock options (option-based awards) on a rolling 10% basis of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the time of grant and a fixed portion of issuable Common Shares with respect to restricted share units (share-based awards). Also, one of the provisions of the 2022 Omnibus Plan allows option holders to exercise options on a “Cashless Exercise” or “Net Exercise” basis, as now expressly permitted by Policy 4.4.

At the December 22, 2023 annual general meeting, shareholders approved up to a maximum of 2,068,783 Common Shares that may be issued as stock options, and up to an aggregate of 1,812,273 restricted share units available for issuance from treasury. Any restricted share unit common share which is reserved for issuance pursuant to a restricted share unit, and which restricted share unit has been cancelled or terminated without being paid out, shall be returned to the 2022 Omnibus Plan.

A complete copy of the 2022 Omnibus Plan has been SEDAR+ filed and is available for viewing under the Company’s corporate profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. For further information, please visit recent filings on SEDAR or the Company’s website at www.backstageplay.com.

