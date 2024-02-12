Business-Focused Energy Storage Live Online Course

SINGAPORE, Feb 12, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Infocus International Group announces new dates the Energy Storage virtual workshop, set to go live on on 12th March, 4th June & 16th October 2024.

Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.

A past attendees from Tuas Power Generation noted, “The course has been informative, very practical and covers a wide range of energy storage technology. It is a good introduction to ESS.”

Another past attendee from the Department of Energy also commented, “This was an excellent course. I will without a doubt recommend it to anyone interested in the interplay between energy storage systems, electricity networks and energy markets, policies, procurement and regulations. Trainer’s knowledge and group interaction makes the course not only highly informative, but also engaging and fun as we learn how to successfully transition to more environmentally sustainable energy systems.”

Course Sessions

Battery storage (technologies, costs and practicalities)Applications and business cases for short-duration & intraday storageGrowing opportunities & technologies for long-duration storageDistributed storage, including the rise of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs)

Benefits of Attending

Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerationsA core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projectsReview up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from themUnderstand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business casesStay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions

