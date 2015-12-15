Churchill’s Randy Schwimmer Named 2023 “Thought Leader of the Year” by the Alliance of Mergers & Acquisitions Advisors (AM&AA)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Churchill Asset Management LLC, an investment specialist of Nuveen that provides customized financing solutions to U.S middle market-focused private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, announced today that Randy Schwimmer, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Senior Lending, has been named the 2023 “Thought Leader of the Year” by the Alliance of Mergers & Acquisitions Advisors (AM&AA). The prestigious award recognizes leaders in the private middle market community who create and advocate innovative ideas that add value to the M&A marketplace.





Randy is the founder and publisher of The Lead Left, an industry-leading capital markets newsletter and premiere source on middle market finance trends that he started in 2008. His publications – via The Lead Left (newsletter and YouTube channel) and his Podcast, Private Capital Call – have helped inform tens of thousands of prospective and current investors, dealmakers and other market participants, including journalists. In return, he has created tremendous awareness and is fueling further interest to a once lesser-known area of the market.

“We are thrilled to see Randy recognized for his exceptional contributions to the industry,” said Ken Kencel, President & CEO of Churchill Asset Management. “He is one of the most well-respected thought leaders and authentic voices in middle market private capital, and our team at Churchill has greatly benefitted from his expertise and body of work. We look forward to Randy’s continued success and congratulate him on this significant achievement.”

The award recognizes an individual whose research and work garnered a significant impact on the overall profession, AM&AA’s education programs, and the next generation of middle market M&A professionals. The “Thought Leader of the Year” award was presented at the AM&AA Winter Conference in Charleston, South Carolina on February 1, 2024.

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by 170 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

