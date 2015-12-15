Deveron Announces Dates for Q2 2024 Earnings Release

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2024) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company”), a leading agriculture service and data company in North America, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Q2 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024. At that time, the financial results and related documents will be posted on SEDAR Plus and Deveron’s financials web page at https://deveron.com/financials.

Deveron will hold a live audio webcast at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, to discuss the Company’s Q2 financial results and highlights. Participants who would like to listen to the live audio webcast can sign on at https://app.webinar.net/NVLe7ZOgdzy or dial in at 1-888-664-6392. Following the event, a transcript and audio replay will be available on Deveron’s Investor website at https://deveron.com/investors. Questions will be limited to analysts.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs, and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide and other farm inputs better. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveron.com or reach us on Twitter @Deveron.

Philip Linton

VP of Corporate Development

plinton@deveron.com

647-622-0076

