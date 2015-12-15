eClinicalWorks AI Assistant for PRISMA Enables Texas-Based Family Medicine Clinic to See 10% More Patients Daily

The new AI assistant for PRISMA grants providers swift access to concise highlights of a patient’s entire medical history

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Blue Bonnet Family Medicine Health and Wellness Clinic (Blue Bonnet) — a Texas-based family medicine clinic — is successfully utilizing the eClinicalWorks EHR and the new AI assistant for PRISMA to grant providers swift access to concise highlights of the entire medical record. The small practice reported a 10% increase in patients seen, thanks to the time saved from the technology.





Since implementing the new AI assistant for PRISMA in October 2023, the practice has saved an average of three minutes per patient encounter. This time was originally spent tirelessly scrolling through complex and dense patient records from hospitals or other practices. With the time saved, the practice can now see an additional two to three patients a day. This increase is crucial for the small independent practice’s long-term success and growth. By increasing the number of patients it can see, Blue Bonnet also increases care access for its community.

Blue Bonnet provides comprehensive care for various internal medicine services and complex patient needs, which often involves many consulting physicians. With the processes associated with family medicine, every second counts. The AI assistant for PRISMA enables customers like Blue Bonnet to quickly generate highlights of a patient’s entire medical history. The AI assistant can read a hospital discharge document that may be several hundred pages long and produce a concise one- or two-page summary of the entire hospital stay, which improves productivity and efficiency.

“Before implementing AI assistant for PRISMA, it would take several minutes to view what the patient was seen for with the long hospital discharge summaries,” said Dr. Davey M. Perrin, M.D., Blue Bonnet Family Medicine Health and Wellness Clinic. “Now, with AI assistant, we receive summarized bullets highlighting key patient information and data. I’ve also caught issues in the discharge summaries at the point of care and made corrections to treat the patient properly. The AI assistant for PRISMA shows us exactly what we need when we need it, allowing for more time to provide care.”

Learn more about PRISMA and the new AI assistant for PRISMA at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Blue Bonnet Family Medicine Health and Wellness Clinic

Blue Bonnet Family Medicine Health and Wellness Clinic is located in the heart of Ennis, Texas, providing healthcare to the community and surrounding areas. Visit us and Dr. Davey M. Perrin, a licensed family physician. She emphasizes preventive health, educating her patients on healthy lifestyle practices like diet and exercise. Acupuncture is another aspect of her practice she utilizes for its benefits. Dr. Perrin strongly believes that empowering patients to take control of their own health can prevent various diseases. She takes pride in making a positive impact on her community and enjoys the familial atmosphere of her work environment. For more information, visit bluebonnetfamilymedicine.com and follow us on Facebook.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com