Evergy Requests to Recover Costs Related to Generation Capacity, Grid Modernization for Evergy Missouri West Customers

Evergy Missouri West rates maintain price advantage compared with neighboring states

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) filed a request and supporting documentation with the Missouri Public Service Commission today to recover investments made in generation capacity and grid modernization for customers in its Evergy Missouri West service area.









The Evergy Missouri West service area serves more than 340,000 customers and includes St. Joseph, Liberty, Platte City, Harrisonville, and Warrensburg, among other cities. The majority of the Kansas City Metropolitan region is not in the Missouri West service area. Most Kansas City Metropolitan customers are in the Missouri Metro service area. Evergy is not asking for any changes to base rates in its Missouri Metro service area.

As part of today’s filing, Evergy is requesting to increase base rates for Evergy Missouri West customers by about $104 million, or 13.42% percent, excluding fuel. The prices customers pay for electric service are calculated based on actual costs the company incurred and investments the company has made. To justify any price increase, Evergy must demonstrate that the costs were warranted and prudent. The request also includes a 0.57% increase to account for increased fuel costs. Evergy has not requested structural changes to the time-based rate plans that were implemented in 2023.

The filing today begins an 11-month process where regulators and interveners will review, audit and evaluate the request to ensure the resulting prices reflect the actual cost of serving Evergy Missouri West customers. The process will include public hearings later in the year, which are yet to be scheduled. If approved, new rates will become effective on January 1, 2025.

“ We are investing strategically to ensure customers have reliable, affordable energy,” said Evergy President and Chief Executive Officer David Campbell. “ Our focus continues to be on more efficiently running the business, which despite this period of record inflation has resulted in a reduced increase ask for our customers. While most area states have seen electricity costs increase about 11 percent over the past six years, Evergy’s prices have remained regionally competitive and even declined in some areas,” Campbell continued.

Evergy’s request includes the recovery of investments related to two natural gas plants to help ensure Evergy Missouri West has sufficient generation capacity for customers and to reduce Missouri West’s exposure to market price volatility for electricity purchased from the market. Evergy is also asking to recover investments in the electric grid to improve reliability and resiliency, as well as to recognize the end of a transmission-related credit that had been offsetting costs. Cost reductions, including pension and benefits savings, as well as growth in customer energy demand helped cut about $24.5 million from the request.

As part of this request, Evergy Missouri West has asked the commission to review a pending acquisition of 148 megawatts (or 22.2% interest) of Dogwood Energy Center, a 668 MW natural gas plant in Pleasant Hill, Mo., as a cost-effective resource to serve customers. Evergy Missouri West needs additional capacity and energy resources to meet growing customer demand for energy and reduce reliance on market-priced purchased power.

Crossroads Energy Center, a 300 megawatt natural gas plant in Clarksdale, Miss., serves customers in Evergy Missouri West today and helps ensure customers have the needed energy capacity for their growing energy needs. Evergy is asking to recover the transmission costs associated with the plant as it is a necessary resource. Without approval to recover these costs, the benefits of this capacity will be lost in 2029, requiring the company to find alternative and potentially more costly ways to provide 300 megawatts of generation capacity. In past studies, Crossroads has been identified as the most cost-efficient way to meet capacity requirements for Evergy Missouri West customers.

The request also includes recovery of investments made to upgrade and modernize the power grid. Evergy has replaced a large number of aging power poles, overhead power lines, and underground cables. Along with these projects, newly deployed automation technology communicates grid-health indicators back to Evergy. These new tools inform a predictive-maintenance program to reduce outages and, when outages occur, help to reduce outage length by isolating events and assisting in cause identification and restoration planning.

“ Evergy West customers need additional generation to meet their growing demand for electricity. Our investment in the Dogwood Energy Center and transmission for the Crossroads power plant are a step in the right direction to ensure that our customers have affordable power well into the future,” said Campbell. “ These generation investments, along with the improvements we have made to modernize and strengthen the electrical grid, will help ensure customers have electricity that continues to be reliable.”

