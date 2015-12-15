Fab-Form Announces Change in Auditors

Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2024) – Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) (“Fab-Form”) today announced a change in auditors, effective 01 January 2024. The change comes following the retirement and resignation of Culver & Co. (“Predecessor Auditor”), who has served as the company’s auditors since 2002.

There were no reservations in the Predecessor Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Predecessor Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Company and the Predecessor Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Predecessor Auditor have been reviewed by the board of directors and the audit committee of the Company and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fab-Form expresses gratitude for the professional services provided by Culver & Co. during their tenure. The company acknowledges Culver’s dedication and contributions to maintaining high standards of financial reporting.

“We would like to thank Culver & Co. for their years of service and commitment to our organization,” said Joey Fearn, CEO.

Currently, the company is actively engaged in the process of appointing a new auditor to ensure a smooth transition. We are committed to maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory standards throughout this process.

We will keep you updated on the progress and anticipate completing the appointment of new auditors in the coming weeks. If you have any immediate concerns or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to info@fab-form.com.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd (“Fab-Form”) is a leading concrete forming products manufacturer located in Vancouver, BC Canada. Since its inception in 1986, the Company has invented, developed, and commercialized foundation products that are more sustainable and efficient for the building industry.

The Company has traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV” under the symbol FBF) since 1999.

Company Contact: Joseph Fearn | joey@fab-form.com | 604 596-3278

