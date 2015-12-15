FileTrail Leads Digital Transformation in Document Governance, Enhancing Compliance Standards for Regulated Sectors

With a strategic shift towards digital information governance, FileTrail offers seamless integration with existing document management systems, bolstering organizational efficiency and governance in highly regulated industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FileTrail®, the leading provider of records management and information governance solutions, proudly announces the strategic expansion of its distinguished Governance cloud solution. This initiative is specifically designed to meet the intricate requirements of highly regulated industries. By leveraging its established success within prestigious law firms, FileTrail is now extending its reach. The expansion is dedicated to transforming the management of information across various corporate sectors, focusing particularly on enhancing the capabilities of Document Management Systems (DMS) in these industries. FileTrail’s initiative represents a transformative approach to information management, delivering unmatched value and ensuring regulatory adherence in the most demanding corporate environments.

FileTrail recognizes the escalating demands of industries under stringent regulatory scrutiny. Sectors such as energy, finance, and pharma—especially within their legal operations departments—urgently require sophisticated solutions to manage their DMS data effectively, mitigate risks, and maintain compliance. Renowned among leading law firms for its efficacy and reliability, FileTrail’s governance tool is now accessible to these industries. It offers an unparalleled solution to streamline data management, enhance operational efficiency, and fortify data protection.

To ensure a smooth transition and integration for its clients, FileTrail’s digital solutions are meticulously designed to be compatible with a broad range of document management systems. This interoperability is pivotal, guaranteeing organizations can leverage FileTrail’s expertise in records management and information governance without disrupting their existing workflows.

“Our commitment to advancing governance and compliance solutions has never been stronger,” says Meghan Bofenkamp, Chief Product Officer of FileTrail. “By adapting our trusted governance tool to meet the diverse needs of highly regulated corporate legal departments, we are addressing a critical market gap. Our solution facilitates efficient data management within DMS and significantly reduces risks, ensuring our clients operate within the regulatory framework seamlessly.”

FileTrail’s expansion underscores its dedication to delivering top-tier governance and compliance solutions. The tool’s seamless integration with existing document management systems is a testament to FileTrail’s innovative approach, making it an indispensable asset for organizations striving to navigate the complexities of data governance in highly regulated environments.

With the increasing need for rigorous data management and disposal protocols, FileTrail’s governance tool stands out. It empowers organizations to manage their DMS data effectively, eliminating unnecessary risks and reinforcing their defense against potential data breaches by defensibly disposing of documents that have fulfilled their lifecycle. This strategic expansion marks FileTrail’s continued pursuit of excellence in transforming governance and compliance landscapes across various industries.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® stands at the forefront of information governance and records management solutions, catering to highly regulated markets worldwide. As an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail facilitates large enterprises, internal legal departments, and law firms in managing the full life cycle of information governance. With FileTrail’s comprehensive IG suite, organizations can navigate the complexities of meeting client demands, passing audits, and complying with new regulations with a modern and proactive approach.

Organizations looking to evolve beyond traditional records management are increasingly partnering with FileTrail, recognizing the company’s expertise in guiding them through the intricate journey of information governance. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Filetrail.com.

