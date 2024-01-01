Hammerspace Achieves Record Business Momentum as Market for AI Data Pipelines that Power Large Language Models and GenAI Experiences Significant Growth
Major Landmark Achieved with Single Customer Deployment that Exceeds 100 Petabytes of Capacity
SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the Next Data Cycle for enterprises, today announced the details of its business momentum entering 2024.
The increasing need for datasets originating at the edge, stored in various vendor silos, and spread across diverse clouds to power AI is prompting organizations to urgently assess data architectures at a strategic level.
Working with existing customers like Blue Origin, The National Science Foundation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Hyperscale Large Language Model (LLM) environments, Hammerspace is well-positioned to be a key component in data architectures around the globe as organizations look to deliver high-performance data to massive GPU compute environments and overcome data silos to move their data to available compute and preferred AI models.
To fuel this momentum, Hammerspace is quickly growing its employee base and tripling its go-to-market resources to work with customers and partners designing data strategies and storage environments for this next data cycle.
Whether organizations are bringing data to their AI models of choice or making unstructured data sources available to external analytics platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks, Hammerspace gives organizations the ability to design their data architecture for flexibility and move data to where it is needed for compute processing and local proximity to analytics and AI models.
Key 2023 Business Achievements and Recent Third-Party Validations
- Single customer deployment that exceeds 100 petabytes of capacity.
- 300+% growth in sales pipeline.
- 650% year-over-year increase in the capacity under management in the Hammerspace Global Data Environment software.
- 65% year-over-year growth in signed channel ecosystem partners.
- Raised $56.7M in the first round of institutional funding led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and including Pier88 Ventures, ARK Invest and others.
- Expanded Global Data Environment to support data on tape and Unveiled Reference Architecture for Large Language Model training in hyperscale environment.
- Nearly doubled sales and marketing teams to meet increased market demand.
- Selected as Gold winner of TechTarget’s Top Data Storage and Management Tools of 2023
- Recognized as a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for High Performance Cloud File Storage
- Selected among DCIG’s Top 5 Rising Vendors Multi-Site File Collaboration Solutions
- Mathematic Studio’s Implementation of Hammerspace Awarded Best of Show at IBC2023 by TVTech
- Wins Prestigious Flash Memory Summit 2023 Most Innovative Technology Award
-
Strategic leadership team expansion with the addition of:
- SVP of Strategic Partnerships – Mark Cree, previous GM – AWS Storage Gateway
-
EMEA Sales and Technical Leadership Team
- Ryan Taylor, previous Senior Director EMEA at Weka
- Mark Lucas, previous head of EMEA pre-sales engineering at Weka
- Head of Technical Account Management – David Bailey, previous WW Technical Specialist and Evangelist at DDN and Qumulo, respectively
- Head of Partner Marketing – Betsy Doughty, previous VP of Marketing at Spectra Logic
- Sr. Director of Solution Marketing – Eric Bassier, previous Head of Product Marketing at Quantum
“Hammerspace’s vigorous pipeline growth and massive momentum in adoption reflect urgent demand for forward-thinking ways to solve radically new data challenges in the next era of data,” said David Flynn, Hammerspace Founder and CEO. “Data-intensive organizations, including those deploying AI and deep learning applications, need solutions that deliver high-performance anywhere data is used and automated data orchestration to eliminate the constraints of data silos. Hammerspace is delivering this and more – helping customers modernize their data architectures and grow their businesses.”
About Hammerspace
The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.
