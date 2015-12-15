HCLTech placed in Customers’ Choice quadrant in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Voice of the Customer: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services

Received 43 reviews with 88% respondents willing to recommend, as of Sept 2023

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, received the highest number of overall responses and was placed in Customers’ Choice quadrant in November 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Voice of the Customer: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide.





HCLTech is also a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Worldwide (DCO & HIMS), making it the only Global IT service provider to be recognized in both the 2023 Magic Quadrant report and the November 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Voice of the Customer: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide.

HCLTech received 43 reviews with 88% of the respondents to Gartner® ‘Voice of the Customer’ survey expressing their willingness to recommend HCLTech, underscoring the trust HCLTech enjoys among global enterprises for enabling digital transformation.

“This recognition is an acknowledgment of our sharp focus on customer excellence and is a testimony of our strategic partnership with G2000 companies for Digital Foundation services, underpinning our strategic ecosystem and integrated portfolio of sustainable hybrid cloud solutions powered by intelligent automation, AI and differentiated consumption models,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.

Click here to learn more about the Peer Reviews for HCLTech Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide, November 2023.

Gartner disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide, 30 November 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide, 27 June 2023, DD Mishra, et. Al.

