Intapp DealCloud selected as a 2024 top influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt.com

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that GlobeSt.com has named the Intapp DealCloud platform a top technology influencer within the commercial real estate (CRE) sector.

The awards program recognizes the technology applications that have had the greatest impact on CRE within the last 12 months.

DealCloud was chosen for this honor because it provides a complete deal, relationship, pipeline, and portfolio-monitoring solution for real estate investors, developers, and asset managers. It enables them to move quickly and competitively by digitizing and transforming traditionally disconnected processes across the investment and asset lifecycle. DealCloud also helps investors and advisors harness complex relationships, source and originate better deals, and accelerate execution.

“We’re grateful GlobeSt.com has acknowledged DealCloud as a leading influencer in commercial real estate technology,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp. “This award underscores our mission to elevate data-driven decision making, improve collaboration and execution, and unlock the value creation that comes from connecting people, processes, and data firmwide.”

To learn more about how DealCloud helps real estate professionals manage complex relationships and workflows, visit our website.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703