JustFaith TV Announces Les Brown as Key Advisor to Cheryl Stabler, President of JustFaith TV

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2024) – JustFaith TV, a subsidiary of VYRE Network (OTC PINK: CAPV), a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Les Brown as an adviser to Cheryl Stabler President of JustFaith TV on upcoming content, recommendations on Faith content partners, marketing, and operational faith globally strategies, and its new components for the channel, such as the ‘Streaming Global Faith Festival’.

Les Brown is a long-time mentor, friend of Cheryl Stabler, and one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers with over 2.2 billion organic Google searches, is a dynamic personality and highly sought-after resource in business and professional circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, and non-profit and community leaders from around the globe. For three decades he has not only studied the science of achievement, but he’s also mastered it by interviewing hundreds of successful business leaders and collaborating with them in the boardroom, translating theory into bottom-line results for his clients.

This comes on the heels of JustFaith TV’s new licensing partnership with BMG-Global to exhibit some of its diverse, high-quality catalog of family-friendly and faith-based: feature films, short films, series, and documentaries. Ms. Stabler has proven herself as one of the titan black female owners in media who is opening doors for women in faith-based content and entertainment.

Bringing her long-time friend Les Brown on as her advisor with JustFaith TV amplifies the mission to deliver diverse content with an emphasis to uplift, challenge, and encourage, viewers through informal and entertaining content, and live special events.

“I am grateful to have my mentor, friend, and motivating voice in my space since the age of five (5) to embark with me on this journey of sharing faith stories around the world. Les is the world’s best storyteller and is a perfect mentor and voice to help guide our team to bring diverse stories to multifaceted audiences in almost 200 countries.” – Cheryl Stabler President JustFaith TV.

JustFaith TV distributes and monetizes video content through VYRE Network’s programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system, product placement in original content, and strategic partnerships with special one-off live events.

JustFaith TV viewers can stream the new content on JustFaith TV channel through the VYRE App on Roku, iPhone, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire, Android, or on the web at www.JustFaithTV.com

You can find out more about Les Brown at lesbrownmasterclass.com and lesbrown.com for his Free Book Offer: 7 Principles of Powerful Storytelling and to learn more about what his brand has to offer the world.

JustFaith TV is a free global faith channel that delivers diverse content with an emphasis to uplift, inspire and encourage our viewers, through informal and entertaining content, and live special events. JustFaith TV brings together global and diverse content creators, sharing their stories of faith, through their creative perspectives. www.JustFaithTV.com

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

