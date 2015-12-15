Katipult Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Beth Shaw as a Strategic Advisor

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2024) – Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) (“Katipult” or the “Corporation”), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Shaw of QB Advisory Group Inc. as a Strategic Advisor. Beth brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the capital markets industry, making her a valuable addition to the Katipult team.

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Mrs Shaw is an accomplished executive, board director, and senior capital markets professional. She has an extensive background in public and private financings, issuer and investor relations, compliance with Canadian and US regulators, and collaboration with institutional sales, trading, and research teams.

Beth previously was the Head of Equity Capital Markets at Echelon Wealth Partners and Managing Director at Desjardins Securities for 11 years, and brings a wealth of experience from senior roles at Research Capital Corporation and HSBC Securities Inc. Holding an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University, Beth has actively contributed to industry development through volunteering for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada – Ontario District Council (IIROC) (now the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization), Dress for Success Toronto, and Women in Capital Markets. Over her career she has held various securities licenses and certifications in both Canada and the US, and was awarded a diploma from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

“We are delighted to welcome Beth Shaw to Katipult as a Strategic Advisor. Her extensive experience, leadership, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings for our customers. Beth’s deep understanding and vision of the capital markets aligns with Katipult’s mission, and we look forward to benefiting from her guidance and expertise,” said Gord Breese, CEO of Katipult.

Beth Shaw’s appointment as a Strategic Advisor reinforces Katipult’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and strategic direction in the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

“I am thrilled to join Katipult and contribute to its exciting journey as I believe Katipult is uniquely positioned to drive improved efficiency, connectivity, and transparency for the capital markets,” said Beth Shaw. “Katipult’s commitment to innovation and excellence resonates with my own values, and I am eager to collaborate with the team in driving success.”

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

