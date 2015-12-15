LinkDaddy has announced its small business visibility program, providing local citations and business listings to improve clients’ search engine rankings.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 5, 2024) – With this announcement, LinkDaddy wants to provide much-needed support for small businesses struggling to compete with larger competitors in their respective areas. The company’s visibility program can also benefit online stores and digital service providers. LinkDaddy lists participating companies on 300 high-quality sites, which includes directories, social media sites, and review platforms.

LinkDaddy Announces Small Business Visibility Program With Local Citations

LinkDaddy’s recently announced service makes it easier for consumers to learn more about local businesses that participate in the program, as the citations include the business name, address, and phone number. LinkDaddy also provides ‘Google My Business Maps,’ links to the business’s social media accounts, and pertinent company information on all profile pages.

Consistency in business citations with dependable, current information can help signal to Google that a company is legitimate and trustworthy, explains LinkDaddy. The company goes on to state that making it as easy as possible for local consumers to learn about a company’s services or goods, hours of operation, and location can help a business grow quickly without putting in hours of legwork.

Participating businesses can further improve awareness of their brand and credibility by displaying their Google reviews on their local citations. LinkDaddy offers this service and can also backlink each individual review using a company’s preferred anchor text, to generate more traffic.

Driven by the fact that “building local citations can be a time-consuming and tedious task,” LinkDaddy’s mission is to provide reliable citation services so small business owners can spend their time on other important aspects of their operations.

LinkDaddy’s backlinking services also extend to social media platforms and Google Maps, helping businesses that joined its network to have their profiles more easily found through search engines. LinkDaddy also offers the option for businesses to get more targeted backlinks by including their city, business category, and business name in the URL.

“We know how important it is to keep your local citations strong and steady, no matter what,” said LinkDaddy CEO Tony Peacock. “Even if websites go down or Google sees them as duplicate content, your business listings will still be visible and effective on our network.”

