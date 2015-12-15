Nevada is on the board

Google Fiber is coming to Nevada!

The Clark County Commission approved a franchise agreement with GFiber, which will allow us to bring fast, reliable internet to our first community in the Silver State.
The Clark County Commission approved a franchise agreement with GFiber, which will allow us to bring fast, reliable internet to our first community in the Silver State.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Google Fiber is coming to Nevada! Earlier today, the Clark County Commission approved a franchise agreement with GFiber, which will allow us to bring fast, reliable internet to our first community in the Silver State.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Google Fiber is coming to Nevada!

With this announcement, we have active projects underway in all five of the states we set our sights on back in August 2022. Clark County covers much of the Las Vegas metro area, and is just the first of GFiber’s projects in the area. We’re already working on engineering planning in Clark County, and construction will get underway towards the end of this year with the goal of serving our first customers by mid-2025.

Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

If you are in the Las Vegas metro area and want to keep up with what’s happening in Clark County and beyond, you can sign up here for updates on construction and service availability. We’re betting big in Nevada.

Visit Connect, the GFiber blog, to learn more.

Media inquiries: fiber-pr@google.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/815ac565-b035-41de-bba3-c6152316117b

Related Stories

PNK Group Announces Successful Completion of the First U.S. Project Utilizing Innovative Construction Assembly Set

Fintech Leader, Aiera, Showcases OpenAI Integrations

Introducing HerdWhistle(TM) MiniEye: A Revolutionary Mobile App for Early Risk Detection in Pets

Therma Bright’s Venowave Accepted for Review By Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Permanent CPT and HCPCS codes

Inverite Insights Inc. Partners with infinitii ai to Revolutionize Credit Assessment for Underbanked Consumers

Katipult Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Beth Shaw as a Strategic Advisor

You may have missed

PNK Group Announces Successful Completion of the First U.S. Project Utilizing Innovative Construction Assembly Set

Fintech Leader, Aiera, Showcases OpenAI Integrations

Introducing HerdWhistle(TM) MiniEye: A Revolutionary Mobile App for Early Risk Detection in Pets

Therma Bright’s Venowave Accepted for Review By Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Permanent CPT and HCPCS codes

Inverite Insights Inc. Partners with infinitii ai to Revolutionize Credit Assessment for Underbanked Consumers

error: Content is protected !!