Nylas Introduces Its New API v3 and Unveils New Research Detailing What Developers Look for in a Great API

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today announced the general availability of Nylas API v3, bringing new features and innovative updates into its platform. Nylas’ API v3 enhances product performance, developer experiences, platform security, and AI capabilities. These critical value propositions are also the focus of Nylas’ new research, The four pillars of modern APIs, a study aimed at helping developers, engineering leaders, and technical executives identify and implement world-class APIs to grow their businesses and enable their development teams to do their best work.





Nylas API v3 introduces new features along with significant updates to existing capabilities. These include:

New features such as Bounce Detection with real-time bounce notifications and actionable insights, Scheduled Send, and Smart Compose, a generative AI-powered feature allowing users to quickly draft well-structured and highly contextual emails based on large datasets and user prompts.

Instant responses with at least a 2.5x increase in speed and a 10x increase in reliability, eliminating potential latency at scale.

An infrastructure that does not rely on data retention or storage, meaning customers can significantly decrease their data footprint to boost performance while also making it easier to adhere to data privacy regulations.

A streamlined authentication landscape through the introduction of OAuth-compliant authentication and API keys removes friction and boosts developer efficiency.

Enhanced webhooks to improve real-time monitoring without needing to make additional API calls to access important information.

“The new features we’ve added and updates we’ve made to API v3 are all about simplifying and enhancing the way developers can use Nylas to do their best work,” said Isaac Nassimi, SVP of Product at Nylas. “We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done with API v3 and firmly believe that with Nylas, developers and technical leaders have an even more reliable, secure, efficient, and intelligent foundation to build on top of and take their application to the next level.”

The four pillars of modern APIs report details how technical teams assess, implement, and deploy APIs across their organization to drive productivity, integrate them into product roadmaps, and future-proof their applications. Some of the key findings include:

78% of respondents listed critical performance features such as speed, reliability, and uptime as key features they look for in an API, yet only 23% said they experience consistently strong API performance.

74% find APIs that help them unlock AI use cases incredibly valuable.

64% said integrating new APIs into their existing tech stack is a significant hurdle and challenge.

Only 19% of developers reported zero data breaches linked to APIs over the past year.

“Application stickiness and user experience are both critical components of company growth and ROI. As a result, developers are being asked to build more within their applications, something they increasingly cannot do on their own. This is where APIs come into play,” said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO of Nylas. “Through the four pillars of modern APIs report, we aim to shed light on the fundamental components of what development teams and business leaders need in a great API.”

The four pillars of modern APIs brought together insights from over 1,200 developers, engineering leaders, and technical executives across the United States. The survey was fielded in November and December of 2023.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Talkdesk, Wix, Salesloft, Crunchbase, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.

