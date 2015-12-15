PNK Group Announces Successful Completion of the First U.S. Project Utilizing Innovative Construction Assembly Set

PNK Group announces the realization of the first project in the USA with the use of a constructor using its own technology. PNK Group has completed the first U.S. industrial building in Pennsylvania using constructor-owned technology, signaling a new phase of development in industrial construction.

Hazleton, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2024) – PNK Group, an engineering and manufacturing company leading proprietary technology development in the industrial construction industry, announces the successful completion of the first industrial building in the United States using the PNK Constructor. This project, located in the Humboldt Industrial Park, Hazleton, PA, represents a significant achievement in expanding and applying PNK Group’s technology in the U.S. market.

The new facility, which is more than 300,000 square feet in size and 40 feet tall, demonstrates the effectiveness and adaptability of PNK Group’s construction technology. Despite initial challenges, including the need to remove some sections due to installation errors, the project was completed successfully, meeting all safety, functionality, and comfort standards.

Patton Logistics, a renowned global logistics company with over a century of experience, took ownership of this modern industrial building.

During construction, the potential of the PNK constructor as an effective alternative method of industrial construction was demonstrated. Although the project was initially slow and cost overrun due to the novelty of the technology and the learning curve, these challenges were thoroughly addressed. At the end of the project, strategic decisions were made to improve efficiency and profitability, including investing in in-house factories to produce the elements of the constructor.

PNK Group’s commitment to its development was demonstrated through the example of instant error correction during assembly, highlighting the technology’s flexibility and ease of use. This experience provided valuable insights and paved the way for improved efficiency on future projects. The successful adaptation of PNK Group’s technology for local installers, without the need for lengthy training, demonstrates the intuitive principle of the system and its potential for widespread use. By the project’s end, the construction speed had increased significantly, demonstrating the technology’s promise for future industrial construction.

“PNK Group’s first entry into the U.S. market with our constructor technology demonstrated not only the system’s viability but also its potential to reduce industrial construction time,” said Mark B. Stiles, a spokesperson for PNK Group. “We look forward to future opportunities and intend to continue to refine our technology to meet the growing needs of the industry.” With the successful completion of this project, PNK Group reaffirms its commitment to technological advancements in industrial construction by providing solutions that guarantee speed, efficiency, and reliability.

