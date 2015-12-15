Sidetrade is SOC 1 and SOC 2

Sidetrade successfully renews ISO 27001 and completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 audit

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, proudly announces a triple achievement securing an ISO 27001 certification renewal and the issuance of SOC 1 Type I and SOC 2 Type I attestation reports for the first time.

Sidetrade continues to be exemplary, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding data. The globally recognized SOC audit report and distinguished ISO 27001 certification affirm the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest information security standards, cementing Sidetrade’s reputation as a guardian in protecting data integrity.

Establishing a foundation of trust and clarity between outsourced service providers and their customers is of critical importance. In this context, SOC 1 Type 1 (ISAE 3402) demonstrates that the financial reporting of our applications is trustworthy, and SOC 2 Type 1 (ISAE 3000) shows Sidetrade’s commitment to data security. Signed by EY, the SOC reports offer an independent assessment of Sidetrade’s internal control mechanism over processes, data, and systems.

Furthermore, Sidetrade has once again renewed the ISO 27001 certification, an international standard established for information security, issued by EY CertifyPoint. It guides companies in adopting best practices for data security and management. Sidetrade’s ongoing effort to enhance its Information Security Management System (ISMS), since the first certification in 2019, reflects a steadfast determination to continue strategic security initiatives.

Sidetrade’s AI-Aimie powered by the most unique Order-to-Cash Data Lake, epitomizes the nexus of trusted certification and forward-looking innovation. This ground-breaking technology provides a predictive, secure, real-time analysis, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their customer relationship on the Order-to-Cash. This triple achievement significantly amplifies Aimie’s security and skills with Sidetrade’s clients now benefitting from an elevated level of data protection, ensuring that their most sensitive financial information is handled with the highest degree of integrity.

Laurent Pontier, Sidetrade’s CTO Chief of Staff, commented: “These compliance confirmations are not just accolades; they’re a concrete affirmation of our commitment to the highest standards of security and proficiency in our services. Today, we are setting a new standard of excellence in the Order-to-Cash industry. Our commitment to our clients is unwavering.

“Achieving this excellence in security establishes the bar in operational efficiency and safety. Every day, we strive to strengthen the trust our clients place in us for handling their most sensitive and confidential information.”

These milestones also further reinforce Sidetrade’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, as outlined in its latest report as part of its focus on transparency and ethical practices.

