SolarEdge Announces First U.S. Installation of Newly UL1741 Certified Optimized Ground-Mount 330kW Inverter in California

The 330kW high-power optimized inverter is certified by Intertek, designed to meet the highest safety standards in the industry

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced that its new high-power DC-optimized SolarEdge 330kW Inverter system for community and ground mount solar has received UL1741-SB certification and is now deployed with its first customer in the U.S.









The first commissioned DC-optimized SolarEdge 330kW Inverter system in the U.S. is a 1MW ground mount solar system that was recently installed in Northern California, on a site owned by the Karuk Tribe. Designed to manage and distribute electrical power efficiently over long distances and to reduce Balance of System (BoS) costs, the system was installed by Arizona-based EPC company, SunRenu. The project is expected to produce approximately 1,575,000 kWh of solar energy annually and, according to SunRenu, is anticipated to offset approximately 96% of the site’s annual electricity use, reducing carbon emissions by around 1,018 tons per year.

Launched in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2023 and now commercially available, the high-power, three phase DC-optimized SolarEdge 330kW Inverter and its complementing H1300 Power Optimizer, enables to overcome the challenges often posed by shading and uneven terrain on expansive community solar, agri-PV, carports and small-to-medium scale utility PV applications. The solution is designed to help lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) by yielding more energy production over the system’s lifetime. It achieves this through 99% inverter efficiency, 2:1 Power Optimizers, 200% DC-oversizing, an integrated PID rectifier, as well as reducing BoS costs by up to 50% with fewer and longer strings.

“We selected SolarEdge’s 330kW Inverter for the Karuk Tribe owned site as it mitigated voltage drop which, in turn, minimized power degradation and streamlined installation. Additionally, its higher power output substantially decreased the number of inverters needed, resulting in lower installation costs and balance of system costs,” said John McDonnell, Principal, SunRenu. “This advanced solution not only handled project-specific challenges but also provided module-level power electronics benefits, ensuring increased energy production, enhanced safety features and efficient monitoring. With Safe DC functionality and voltage regulation capabilities, SolarEdge’s technology not only met stringent safety standards but also gained trust from the local utility company, aligning with the customer’s commitment to innovation, safety and operational efficiency. “

Peter Mathews, General Manager SolarEdge North America, comments: “We are pleased to bring the benefits of power optimization, advanced safety and high-resolution monitoring to the community solar and utility solar segment with the introduction of our new high-power DC-Optimized SolarEdge 330kW Inverter system. With the industry seeking solutions that improve both scalability and economics for community solar, we anticipate that DC-optimization will be critical in maximizing ROI and bringing value to both investors and community solar customers.”

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at https://www.solaredge.com

