Spritzer EcoPark Rings in the Chinese New Year with an Enchanting Spring Celebration

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Feb 2, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Spritzer EcoPark is thrilled to announce its grand celebration welcoming  the Spring season with an extraordinary display of vibrant décor, meticulously crafted from thousands of repurposed Spritzer bottles. This innovative initiative transforms EcoPark into a charming old-school festive town, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the spirit of festivities, sustainability, and cultural richness.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Spring Time at Spritzer EcoPark
Spring Time at Spritzer EcoPark
Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Spritzer EcoPark becomes a mesmerizing wonderland, adorned with meticulously crafted decorations inspired by traditional symbols of prosperity and good fortune, complemented by soft Chinese New Year music in the background. Additionally, an independently designed motif for Valentine’s Day adds an extra touch of romance and charm to the atmosphere.

From ornate ingots to radiant lanterns, every corner of EcoPark offers a captivating backdrop for capturing Instagram-worthy moments that will be cherished for a lifetime. The illuminated pathways and vibrant displays create a magical ambiance, providing visitors with endless opportunities for unforgettable photos. This enchanting spectacle will be showcased from 27 January to 25 February 2024, with complimentary admission for all.

At the heart of Spritzer EcoPark lies a steadfast commitment to environmental consciousness and sustainable practices. Embracing the values of recycling and repurposing, the park exemplifies Spritzer’s dedication to integrating sustainability into every facet of its operations, from bottle production to community engagement initiatives.

Spritzer EcoPark looks forward to welcoming all visitors to embark on an unforgettable and captivating journey into the Year of the Dragon. Plan your visit today, immerse yourself in the wonders of Spritzer EcoPark and share your enchanting moments on Facebook or Instagram, #SEPCNY2024, where nature and celebration converge in perfect harmony.

Images
Please download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this LINK.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

CORRECTION — NIST Demonstrates Nubeva’s Breakthrough in TLS 1.3 Decryption Technology

Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Invests in Bruneian Company for Offshore Supply Vessel Operations

BLUETTI’s Valentine’s Day Event Empowers Love with Unmatched Energy Solutions

U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates the United States Winter Polo Season as Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC)

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. Engages Canaccord Genuity Corp. as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Fab-Form Announces Change in Auditors

You may have missed

CORRECTION — NIST Demonstrates Nubeva’s Breakthrough in TLS 1.3 Decryption Technology

Spritzer EcoPark Rings in the Chinese New Year with an Enchanting Spring Celebration

Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Invests in Bruneian Company for Offshore Supply Vessel Operations

BLUETTI’s Valentine’s Day Event Empowers Love with Unmatched Energy Solutions

U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates the United States Winter Polo Season as Official Sponsor of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC)

error: Content is protected !!