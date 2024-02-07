stackArmor Announces Participation in Department of Commerce Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

**stackArmor will be part of the leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute**

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, stackArmor announced that it has been selected by the Department of Commerce to join the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.





“Understanding that adopting AI in a safe and secure manner is a challenge for public sector agencies due to evolving guidance, standards for risk, and a shortage of resources, it’s of the utmost importance to offer proven solutions to the federal government to accelerate use of AI capabilities in a safe and secure manner,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, CEO of stackArmor. “stackArmor is honored to participate in NIST’s AI Safety Institute Consortium to help move its mission forward to better serve the federal government and the public.”

stackArmor is deeply committed to supporting the implementation of safe and ethical AI across the public sector in accordance with priority initiatives from the federal government, such as the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. To mitigate the challenges agencies are facing with AI, stackArmor is committed to developing solutions that seek to enhance and adapt existing cyber risk management frameworks to meet AI specific risks such as safety, bias and explainability thereby reducing the cost and time to creating actionable guidance to assess and accredit AI systems.

stackArmor recently established the ATO for AI™ solution offering as well as an AI Risk Management Center of Excellence (CoE), comprised of former prominent federal government technology experts, to offer counsel on accelerating AI adoption from those who have the deepest understanding of the unique challenges the public sector faces and the security concerns that come with AI.

By participating in the Department of Commerce’s NIST AISIC, stackArmor and its well-established network of AI experts are furthering their commitment to advancing AI in a secure and efficient manner.

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Department of Commerce Secretary Raimondo. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

The full list of consortium participants is available here.

About stackArmor

stackArmor provides FedRAMP, StateRAMP, DOD CC SRG, FISMA/RMF, and CMMC/DFARS compliance acceleration services on leading hyperscale cloud providers. stackArmor’s ATO for AI™ and ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator Security Platform reduces the time and cost of an ATO by 40%. We serve enterprise customers in Defense, Aerospace, Space, Government, and Healthcare markets as well as ISV’s looking to offer cloud solutions for Government. To learn more visit https://stackarmor.com/AI.

