TCS Joins Conga’s Elevated Partnership Program to Help Clients Transform Revenue Lifecycle Management 

Tata Consultancy Services is the inaugural partner in this program, which will combine its deep industry knowledge and advisory services with Conga’s innovative Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions

BROOMFIELD, COLO. – February 13, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and Conga, a global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, have forged a strategic partnership to offer more customized and state-of-the-art solutions to enterprises. TCS is the inaugural partner of Conga’s Elevated Partnership Program and will strategize with Conga on next-gen solutions and transformation opportunities for clients’ end-to-end revenue lifecycle management systems.

This partnership allows both companies to leverage their deep product and market expertise, implement lessons learned from many global customer implementations, and innovation experts from both companies, to help clients achieve growth. It will enable enterprises to transform and grow by automating processes to achieve operational excellence and maximize revenue.

TCS provides Conga implementation services utilizing the TCS Crystallus™ framework, which harnesses preconfigured industry solutions to accelerate digital transformation. The offering packages quote-to-cash processes, phygital omnichannel experiences, intelligent commerce with subscriptions, rapid rollouts of digital products, and optimal run-rate business technologies to deliver unmatchable end-to-end capabilities for revenue management solutions. Additionally, TCS’ dedicated Conga Center of Excellence has built industry-centric frameworks and future-oriented solutions to automate and streamline the critical revenue lifecycle processes.

TCS and Conga have a longstanding relationship that has resulted in numerous successful client engagements that span across industries such as technology, software services, communications, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer and retail. This new partnership will expand their capabilities across markets and allow them to innovate further for new and existing clients. The partners recently helped a leading manufacturer of optical and digital precision products significantly reduce the sales cycle and improve accuracy in quote generation with an innovative configure, price, and quoting solution for a non-sales process.

“In today’s business landscape where organizations continue to digitally transform at a more rapid pace, companies seek to adopt new technologies that enable them to quickly realize streamlined processes and increased revenue,” said Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader, Conga. “This strategic partnership between TCS and Conga combines established expertise across industries to provide tailored, advanced solutions based on unique business needs that accelerate and optimize the revenue process to help enterprises drive greater efficiencies and boost customer satisfaction.”

“TCS’ Conga services, driven by the TCS Crystallus framework, accelerate large-scale transformations for global enterprises to maximize sales performance and deliver successful transformations,” said Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, TCS. “The new partnership with Conga exemplifies our dedication to helping organizations achieve their revenue goals while enhancing their operational excellence.”

