Trellix to Host Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit

Trellix and U.S. government officials share insights on the latest cybersecurity trends in ransomware, zero trust, AI, and XDR

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced its Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit will take place February 27, 2024, in Washington, D.C.





Navigating the modern threat landscape is a constant battle, with 63% of organizations falling victim to repeat attacks. Leaders need to adapt strategies to minimize risk and business impact and ensure adherence to new cybersecurity mandates and guidance, like the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy. Trellix’s Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit will equip organizations with critical insights to strengthen cyber resilience, tackle advanced threats like ransomware and nation-state attacks, and build preparedness for the future of cybersecurity.

“Cyber resilience and national cyber defense are the responsibilities of both the public and private sectors,” said Ken Kartsen, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Trellix. “Leaders who understand the modern threat landscape and their cyber risk postures will be able to target the staffing, resources, and process improvements needed to drive stronger cybersecurity outcomes.”

Summit attendees will walk away knowing how AI intersects with public sector cybersecurity, the evolving partnerships needed to strengthen threat intelligence, and how to navigate, act on, and go beyond new cybersecurity policy directives. Leaders will learn how adopting zero trust and advanced security capabilities built on machine learning, AI, predictive analytics, and XDR provides a new arsenal of tools to defend against sophisticated attacks. Government guest speakers include:

Senator Mark Warner, Virginia

Andrea Palm, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Rob Joyce, Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency (NSA)

Robert Silvers, Undersecretary, Strategy, Policy & Plans, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Tony Plater, CISO, Department of Navy

Anjana Rajan, Assistant National Cyber Director, Technology Security, Executive Office of the President

David McKeown, Deputy CIO, Cybersecurity & Senior Information Security Officer, Department of Defense (DOD)

Hemant Baidwan, Deputy CISO, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Brigadier General Shannon O’Harren, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Department of Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Wonpat, Acting Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of Air Force

Cynthia Kaiser, Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Shawnte Singletary, Acting Director, Security & Privacy Compliance, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Trellix’s Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit is sponsored by Carahsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Asc3nd Technologies, August Schell, Federal Resources Corporation, and Optiv + ClearShark. Attendees can earn up to four continuing professional education (CPE) credits in information technology.

See the full agenda and register for the event here.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Megan Haley



media@trellix.com