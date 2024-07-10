AVIA Unveils Big Updates to Events for Second Half of 2024

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has made a series of significant changes to its line-up of conferences and seminars for the second half of 2024. Most notably the December OTT Summit will become an ‘advertising first’ event, making this the key video industry conference that examines and understands the evolution of the advertising ecosystem and its impact on broadcasting and streaming.

Korea in View (Seoul, 29 August):

Building on the success of the inaugural 2022 conference, Korea in View returns to explore the impact of Korean content on the Asian video landscape. This time it will be co-located with the annual content market and conference, BCWW, held and organised every year by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). BCWW runs from August 27-29 with Korea in View on the 29th at COEX in Seoul.

Vietnam in View (Ho Chi Minh City, 9 October):

With a population of 100 million people, a vibrant video ecosystem and a developing regulatory approach to the industry, Vietnam offers great potential and challenges. Vietnam in View, now happening on October 9, will delve into the latest developments in this highly competitive local video ecosystem and the opportunities and barriers for both international and domestic players.

Japan in View (Tokyo, 29 October):

Due to overwhelming industry interest, Japan in View has been rescheduled to October 29 as a full-day event. AVIA’s inaugural Japan-focused event will spotlight the robust video ecosystem, which, according to Media Partners Asia, generated $32 billion in revenue in 2023.

OTT Summit (Singapore, 5 December):

The OTT Summit 2024 has been designated “Advertising First”, meaning this event will engage with brands, agencies and buyers in a way designed to understand and promote the role premium video plays in today’s advertising landscape. In addition to conference sessions covering the evolution of ad buying from broadcast to streaming, the day will also feature a separate Upfront Showcase track where premium video publishers will present their content and buying opportunities to a room full of media planners, agency executives and advertising brands. Being advertising first, not advertising only, means there will still be room for a look at how OTT has evolved in 2024 from a content and technology point of view.

For more information and registration details, visit AVIA’s event page.

