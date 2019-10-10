EnviroMetal Changes to Management & Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2024) – EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (FSE: 7N20) (“EnviroMetal” or the “Company”). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. is issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

Effective June 1, 2024 Mr. Jason Leikam, the Company’s VP Business Development, was appointed the Company’s CFO by EnviroMetal’s board of directors. Mr. Leikam replaces EnviroMetal’s former CFO, Nathalie Pillon who resigned for personal reasons effective January 1, 2023.

EnviroMetal’s president, Mr. Wayne Moorhouse, stated, “after interviewing numerous candidates to fill the vacant CFO position I am pleased Jason was able to take on the role of CFO in addition to his business development responsibilities.”

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. Court Anderson and Mr. Alexander Ruckdaeschel from the board of directors. EnviroMetal would like to thank Messrs. Anderson and Ruckdaeschel for their service to the board as the Company transitioned from processing e-waste to providing metal recovery solutions to gold miners.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is commercializing highly effective precious metal recovery technologies. EnviroMetal’s proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH and closed-circuit treatment process has been proven to extract precious metals from ores and concentrates at lab and pilot scale and provide both operational and environmental advantages to gold mining companies. EnviroMetal is actively engaging with mining companies that are seeking to reduce the costs and environmental impact of their operations. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com.

