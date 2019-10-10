XinKailian Biotechnology Unveils GMP-Certified Ubiquinol with Patent Safety, Set for Debut at Vitafoods Asia 2024

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2024) – XinKailian Biotechnology, a prominent player in the nutraceutical industry, proudly announces the launch of its GMP-certified Ubiquinol (Reduced Coenzyme Q10) product, which comes with full independent intellectual property rights and comprehensive system certification, compliant with USP43 standards. Backed by an extensive “Freedom to Operate” (FTO) analysis, this product addresses key industry concerns related to patent risks, providing customers with confidence and peace of mind. It will make its first public appearance at Vitafoods Asia 2024.

Comprehensive “Freedom to Operate” Analysis Mitigates Patent Concerns

Amid growing market concerns over potential patent infringement lawsuits, XinKailian Biotechnology has conducted a thorough FTO analysis. Out of 598 patents screened, 62 were found relevant. Of these, 16 were classified as low-risk, and 46 were deemed risk-free. No high or medium-risk patents were identified. This rigorous evaluation, conducted by Unitalen Attorneys At Law and reviewed by U.S. counsel Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, ensures that businesses can confidently transition to XinKailian’s Ubiquinol without the risk of legal repercussions.

Commitment to Quality Through Advanced Production Techniques

XinKailian’s Ubiquinol is produced using advanced techniques designed to guarantee high purity and effectiveness. The CoQ10 raw material is derived from natural fermentation processes, ensuring premium quality. Furthermore, mild reaction conditions and ultra-low temperature processing are applied to preserve the biological activity of Ubiquinol, enhancing both absorption and stability. This commitment to innovation reflects XinKailian’s dedication to quality in the highly competitive nutraceutical market.

Global Market Readiness with GMP-Certified Ubiquinol

XinKailian Biotechnology is equipped to meet global demand with fully operational facilities adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The company offers competitively priced products that allow businesses to maintain the highest quality standards while improving profit margins.

Meet XinKailian Biotechnology at Vitafoods Asia 2024

XinKailian Biotechnology will be showcasing its new GMP-certified Ubiquinol at Vitafoods Asia 2024, from September 18-20 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Attendees are invited to visit booth S10, located at the Yili Chuanning Biotech booth. As a partner of the Kelun Group, one of China’s top three pharmaceutical manufacturers, XinKailian is excited to present this innovative product and its entry into the nutraceutical market.

About XinKailian Biotechnology

XinKailian Biotechnology specializes in the production of high-quality Ubiquinol, an essential ingredient for cardiovascular health, neuroprotection, and anti-aging applications. The company’s commitment to GMP certification and USP43 compliance guarantees that its products meet the highest industry standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality.

For more information, visit XinKailian Biotechnology at Vitafoods Asia 2024 or contact us directly.
Please Contact:
Email: miyazaki.yukihiro@mfad.com.cn
Mobile: +81-80-1551-1259
General Inquiries: Email: qian@mfad.com.cn
Phone: +86 18058818015
Website: www.mfad.com.cn

