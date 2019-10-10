Secretsos (TM) Awards $2,500 Small Business Grant to Lit2Animate, Empowering Fantasy Animation Creator

Albuquerque, New Mexico–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – Secretsos™ is excited to announce the recipient of the 3rd Quarter Secretsos™ Small Business Grant: Lit2Animate, owner Zachary Cooper. Lit2Animate will receive a grant of $2,500 and Zachary will receive a year-long scholarship to the Secretsos™ Business Intelligence Agency, supporting his mission to elevate the world of fantasy storytelling through animation.

3rd Quarter Secretsos™ Small Business Grant recipient Zachary Cooper, Lit2Animate founder

Lit2Animate specializes in bringing exceptional storytelling to life through the magical world of animation, a Pennsylvania based company. Its team of US-based animators focus on creating engaging animation for fantasy authors while preserving the integrity of their stories. With the support of this Secretsos™ grant, Zachary aims to enhance his company’s production capabilities and expand its audience reach.

Zachary Cooper enthusiastically accepted the award from his home in Houston, TX, saying, “Thank you so much for supporting Lit2animate, benefiting the American arts and jobs. With funding from YouTube, grants like this, and animation sales, the company can bring unique stories to the public in a new genre of entertainment, and work with the right companies that don’t contract to foreign inexpensive labor. Thank you so much for your support.”

“We are thrilled to support Zachary in his creative endeavors that also support solopreneur artists,” said April Porter, Founder of Secretsos™. “His commitment to bringing stories to life through animation aligns perfectly with our desire to enhance the stories of small business owners with the intelligence and resources needed to succeed.”

In addition to Zachary, Secretsos extends its heartfelt congratulations to its grant finalists, each of whom will receive a year-long scholarship to the Secretsos™ Business Intelligence Agency:

Adam Russell of Project DCM

of Project DCM Krystle Hawkins of Gunsmoke313

of Gunsmoke313 Jeffries Brantley of Unlimited Youth Sports Network

of Unlimited Youth Sports Network Donna Wilson of Dayna Slays

of Dayna Slays Chester A. Jacobs of eGenesyS Enterprise

of eGenesyS Enterprise Jarrod Marshall of Marshall Properties Group Living

of Marshall Properties Group Living Michael O’Connor of Mike’s Handyman Services

of Mike’s Handyman Services Cynthia Shaw of Paines Hollow Kitchen

of Paines Hollow Kitchen Valerie Hernandez of Fruitfull Inc.

of Fruitfull Inc. Enjonette Baker of Herstory

of Herstory Scott Pierce of Legal Business Entity: PINIONX SPC.

of Legal Business Entity: PINIONX SPC. Danille Wilson of RSI Services Springtime Air

of RSI Services Springtime Air Samanta Craig of Craig Farms Katahdins

“We thank all grant applicants for their inspiring submissions. Our panelists were deeply moved by the passion and innovation displayed in each of your grant applications,” added April.

Secretsos™ is dedicated to empowering small business owners with the essential business intelligence needed to navigate challenges, outmaneuver competition, and achieve objectives. Through initiatives like the Small Business Grant, the company brings practical solutions to the wide-spread struggles small business owners are facing. Secretsos’ supportive community and expert leadership are committed to breaking the barriers that have traditionally held small business owners back from fully realizing the rewards for their efforts.

For more information about Secretsos™ and the Small Business Grant program, visit secretsos.net

About Secretsos

Secretsos™ – the Business Intelligence Agency, transforms small business owners to elite entrepreneurs through practical and holistic business education, guided expert mentorship, inclusive peer communities, and financial assistance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226934