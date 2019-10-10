UXLINK Introduces Advanced Social Growth Layer to Revolutionize Web3 Development

UXLINK

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UXLINK, a pioneer in Web3 social infrastructure, is proud to introduce its advanced Social Growth Layer, an infrastructure solution designed to accelerate Web3 development by offering comprehensive growth tools, including chain abstraction, unified accounts, and rich data integration.

“We built the Social Growth Layer to address the unique challenges faced by Web3 developers,” said Sean, Founder at UXLINK. “With our suite of tools, developers can focus on creating engaging user experiences, while we handle the backend complexities, ensuring rapid application growth and success.”

Empowering Developers to Innovate

The Social Growth Layer provides modular services that cater to different applications, enabling developers to scale their projects without compromising on performance or security. Over 200 partners are already leveraging UXLINK’s infrastructure to build high-quality applications that resonate with users and drive adoption.

UXLINK’s commitment to supporting the developer community is a cornerstone of its strategy to establish itself as the leading Web3 infrastructure provider for social applications.

For partnership inquiries and more information, visit www.uxlink.io.

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

Contact Details:
UXLINK: https://www.uxlink.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UXLINKofficial
Telegram: https://t.me/uxlinkofficial, https://t.me/uxlinkofficial2
CMC: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/uxlink/  

Contact Information:
UXLINK
admin@uxlink.io

Media Contact:
Rachita Chettri
MediaX Agency
contact@mediax.agency

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UXLINK. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed196b7c-64de-4dcf-a44b-d8bfd739ba68

