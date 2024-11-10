10 Tips From A Gaming Industry Expert To Help You Complete Your Professional Day-to-Day Tasks Faster

Workday cheat codes: unlock gamer secrets to speed through your daily tasks like a pro

Imagine if you could level up at work like you do in your favourite game—using clever strategies, resource management, and a few secret shortcuts. “The skills that make gamers champions in virtual worlds can actually give you a power boost in the real world, too,” says Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, CEO of FreezeNova, a gaming platform providing free access to a wide array of high-quality games.

From crafting the perfect game plan to speed-running through tasks, these cheat codes will help you breeze through your to-do list, impress your boss, and maybe even high-score your way to that next promotion!

1. Keybindings Aren’t Just for Gaming!

Memorising keybindings and shortcuts is central to gaming efficiency, and the same holds true at work. Setting up keyboard shortcuts or using macros can make navigating tasks faster than ever.

“Think of them as your real-life “special moves” to breeze through emails, documents, and data entry,” says Marin. “A few key combinations might just shave off hours by the end of the week!”

2. Optimise Your Loadout

A well-chosen loadout can make or break a big boss fight, just like a cluttered workplace could lead to a missed deadline. Organise your desk and digital files to find things faster, declutter your mind, and minimise distractions. Equip your workspace with everything you need within easy reach—it’s like having all your power-ups and weapons right at your fingertips.

3. Run Speed Trials

Gamers often race against the clock, and in the workplace, this can be a huge productivity boost. By timing yourself on repetitive tasks, you can challenge yourself to go faster and do more each time, creating personal bests to beat each day. “You should also be aiming to identify where you can streamline processes to make everything smoother,” Marin says.

4. Master the Mini-Map

Just like a gamer relies on their mini-map to navigate the landscape, you can use project management tools to keep track of your progress. Tools like Trello, Asana, or Monday.com give you a bird’s-eye view of ongoing projects, helping you stay on top of deadlines and milestones.

5. Respect Skill Cooldowns

Gamers know that using skills too quickly can lead to cooldown periods—and so can overworking.

“Just as games require patience between moves, scheduling regular breaks can prevent burnout and keep your mind sharp,” advises Marin. Try techniques like the Pomodoro method, where you work for 25 minutes and then break for 5 minutes, to keep things balanced and yourself energised.

6. Remember To Save Your Progress

Nobody wants to lose progress on a tricky level because they forgot to save. Work is no different – and since this is your job, the stakes are even higher! Make it a habit to save your work regularly. Whether you’re working on a document or running a lengthy analysis, frequent saves protect you from setbacks.

“You can look into programs that will automatically save or back up your documents without you having to lift a finger – your very own autosave,” says Marin.

7. Automate Like A Pro

In gaming, repetitive tasks are often automated or done in bulk to relieve the tedium of the grind. “You can apply the same principle to your work,” says Marin. “Use automation tools like Zapier or IFTTT. They’ll take repetitive tasks out of your hands and put them on auto-pilot. It’s an amazing cheat code for streamlined workflows.”

8. Make The Most Of NPCs

In games, NPCs (non-player characters) often take care of repetitive tasks, leaving players to focus on bigger challenges. In the workplace, delegation is your NPC. If you’re in a position to do so, delegate non-essential or less urgent tasks to others when possible, allowing you to prioritise what truly needs your focus. “Just don’t actually call any of your co-workers NPCs,” jokes Marin.

9. Minimise Lag

No gamer wants a laggy experience, and neither do you when you’re trying to work. Too many files and open tabs can slow you down, so make it a habit to close what’s unnecessary, archive old files, and organise your desktop. A decluttered computer will have you working faster and more efficiently in no time.

10. Upgrade Your ‘Armour’

Just as gamers invest in better armour for better results, ergonomic office tools can upgrade your workplace. Comfortable chairs, supportive keyboards, and an adjustable monitor setup can make a world of difference in focus and efficiency.

Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, CEO of FreezeNova, commented:

“When you try out new approaches to your workflow—whether it’s shortcuts, automation, or simply smarter organisation—you’re tapping into ways to work that feel fresh, new, and even exciting. The brain loves novelty; trying new things keeps you alert and engaged, leading to greater job satisfaction because you’re breaking out of the rut of a set routine.

“Creative strategies tend to have ripple effects. Once you start shaving minutes off your daily tasks or finding easier ways to manage your workload, that saved time and energy builds up, giving you more flexibility for bigger projects or just time to have a breather during the day. Over time, these benefits accumulate, turning minor improvements into major gains. It’s like finding a hack that doesn’t just work once but keeps paying off the more you use it.”

