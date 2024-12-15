EdgeTI and Partners Create AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavilion for Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit (DTC), 2024

Pavilion to Demonstrate AI and Digital Twins Use Cases Aligned to Topical Panels and Sessions on National Defense Strategy and National Security Strategy

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2024) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI”, “Company”, “Edge Technologies”) a leading provider of real-time digital operations software, establishes the first AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavillion with the Company’s AI technology partners Sabel Systems, PredictiveIQ, and Vidrovr at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit (DTC), 2024 being held today December 3rd through the 5th at JW Marriott in Austin, TX.

Entering its 12th year, the annual Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit (DTC), co-located with Fall SBIR/STTR Innovation Conference and Resilience Week, brings together defense, private industry, federal agency, and academic leadership to accelerate state-of-the-art technology solutions for the military and national security. This years’ DTC summit also includes 2024 Operational Energy and Logistics (OELS) Summit codeveloped with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Navy Operational Energy Office, and U.S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O).

Digital Twin Pavilion (AI and Digital Twins)

“We are excited to create the first pavilion of its kind for DTC attendees,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer for edgeTI. “Throughout the Defense and Smart Cities communities there is a strong desire to leverage Digital Twins and AI capabilities. While exciting to learn about, too often vendors feature emerging technologies that may take years to field. In partnership with Sabel Systems, PredictiveIQ, and Vidrovr we are thrilled to showcase joint solutions that can be fielded immediately.”

The Pavilion in Booth #306 will display proven solutions and production-ready demonstrations built from edgeTI and its AI partners in the areas of:

Contested logistics & supply chain resilience

Smart cities & smart bases

Army ground vehicle digital twin

Operational energy and logistics (OELS)

Infrastructure risk management

Cyber situational awareness

Advanced open-source intelligence (OSINT)

Topical Panels and Sessions

“To complement the Pavilion, we’ve gathered experts surrounding these topics in multiple panels and sessions for this summit,” added Jacques Jarman.

Panels and sessions are:

DOD and Navy Operational Energy Data – Tuesday, 11:30 – Room 301

Featuring speakers: Neil Holloran, OPNAV N94, U.S. Navy

Honorable Lucian Niemeyer, CEO and former ASD (EI&E) and ASN (EI&E);

Earl Armstrong, Naval Operational Energy Office, Tech Advisor, U.S. Navy

Matt Young, Distributed Fueling and Logistics Team Lead, NSWC-CD, U.S. Navy

Peter McCauley, Technical Warrant Holder for Machinery Integration, NAVSEA 05Z11, U.S. Navy

Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth & Federal Operations Officer, Edge Technologies

Leveraging Digital Twin and Data Mesh Technologies to Accelerate Responsible AI Adoption –

Wednesday, 11:30 – Room 302

Featuring speakers: Honorable Lucian Niemeyer, CEO and former ASD (EI&E) and ASN (EI&E), Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies, Jordan Garrett, Director, Sabel Systems; Brett Paulson, CEO, Vidrovr; Juan Fernando Betts, CEO, PredictiveIQ

Vidrovr Artificial Intelligence Multimodal Analytic Platform – Wednesday, 11:30 – Room 301

Presented by Brett Paulson, CEO, Vidrovr

edgeCore – An Enterprise Digital Twin Platform Driving Accelerated Decision Making and AI/ML Adoption – Wednesday 3:30 – Room 301

Presented by Jacques Jarman, CGO, Edge Technologies

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

