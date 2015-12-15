In a World’s First, Nomad Internet Introduces Nomad Oasis Leaderboard, Gamifying Internet Access While Traveling

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nomad Internet, one of the largest Internet Service providers in America, has announced the launch of Nomad Oasis Leaderboard with the goal of gamifying Internet access for its users. In a world’s first, Nomad Oasis Leaderboard allows users to compete Nationally while traveling.

While making the announcement, Jaden Garza, CINO Nomad Internet, said, “Nomad Oasis is taking adventure to the next level. Our new leaderboard allows users to compete nationally by doing what they love—traveling. Whether it’s staying at RV parks, camping under the stars, visiting state parks, or exploring national wonders, the possibilities are endless.”

Nomad Oasis Leaderboard allows one to channel one’s love for adventure into a thriving opportunity. Visitors, patrons, and customers can earn points and rewards by participating in contests and challenges while discovering RV parks, campgrounds, national sites, and picturesque locations across the country.

Nomad Internet invites all Nomad Oasis members to participate in the Leaderboard, promoting a spirit of friendly rivalry and enhancing community engagement. Whether traveling nationwide in a recreational vehicle, setting up a tent beneath a star-filled sky, or starting a weekend journey, every experience boosts users’ scores.

Through continuous competitions and distinct challenges, the Nomad Oasis Leaderboard ensures that there is always something thrilling to aim for.

Users of the Nomad Oasis leaderboard can:

Earn points for exploring state and national parks.

Compete to visit the most campsites within a specific timeframe.

Take part in themed challenges, such as landmark tours or outdoor activities tailored to the season.

These dynamic opportunities make every trip more rewarding while promoting the discovery of hidden gems and celebrated destinations.

The Nomad Oasis Leaderboard is not merely a feature; it’s a system crafted to link users with exclusive locations and experiences. To expand this unique initiative, Nomad Internet seeks sponsors like RV parks, concert locations, and campgrounds to collaborate with the program.

Sponsorship benefits include:

Hosting events where Nomad users can earn leaderboard points by visiting their location.

Engaging with a community of passionate travelers.

Promoting their businesses as destinations of choice for the Nomad Internet community.

This partnership benefits sponsors by increasing foot traffic to their sites while also improving the overall experience for participants, resulting in a win-win situation for all parties involved.

The Nomad Oasis Leaderboard results from Nomad Internet’s commitment to merging real-world exploration with advanced technology. Powered by GPS-enabled modems, the system ensures reliable connectivity, enabling users to track progress and participate in challenges from even the most remote locations.

This capability showcases Nomad Internet’s commitment to enhancing communities and promoting rural Internet progress. By placing the ability to connect in the hands of its users, Nomad Internet is not just facilitating adventures but also promoting innovation and development in rural regions.

At its core, the Nomad Oasis Leaderboard is about more than competition. It’s about building a vibrant community of fellow explorers with a shared enthusiasm for travel and exploration. Nomad Internet is creating a network that honors adventure and connection by motivating users to link up, share their journeys, and take on new challenges.

Nomad Internet is excited about the possibilities the Nomad Oasis Leaderboard creates for users, sponsors, and the broader community.

Future updates will include:

New contests and challenges to keep the leaderboard dynamic and engaging.

Expanded opportunities for sponsorship and community partnerships.

Announcements of leaderboard rankings and exclusive rewards.

This marks the start of a new chapter for Nomad Oasis and the Nomad Internet community. Travelers can now journey with intention, engage with passion, and remain connected regardless of destination.

For additional details regarding the Nomad Oasis Leaderboard and sponsorship options, please visit https://oasis.nomadinternet.com/

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is a leading provider of wireless internet services in America. Launched in 2017 with the mission to serve the underserved, Nomad Internet specializes in offering high-speed and reliable Internet services, serving people in rural communities, RV parks, and on-the-road travelers, among others. The company prioritizes innovation and strategic partnerships to help bridge the digital divide in America.

To learn more about Nomad Internet, visit: https://nomadinternet.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Nomad Internet

Contact Person: Manish Roshan

Email: manish@nomadinternet.com

Website: https://nomadinternet.com

Phone: +1 281 800 1000

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92a9f67-36fe-4a5e-b067-5499838d1bd1