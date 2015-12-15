United Flow Technologies Acquires The TDH Company to Enhance Water and Wastewater Treatment Solutions

Irving, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2024) – United Flow Technologies (“UFT”), a leading platform in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater sector is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of The TDH Company, effective October 25, 2024.

This acquisition signifies a major step in UFT’s commitment to building a best-in-class company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

The TDH Company, founded in 2000, brings over two decades of specialized experience in sales and marketing within the municipal public works water and wastewater market. Operating in Georgia, Alabama, Eastern Tennessee, and the Florida Panhandle, TDH has established a strong regional presence and a reputation for innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

By integrating TDH’s broad expertise and strong relationships with local municipalities and engineering firms, UFT expands its geographic footprint into the Southeastern United States. This move enhances UFT’s capabilities to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet the complex needs of water and wastewater treatment markets nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome The TDH Company into the United Flow Technologies team,” said Matt Hart, CEO of UFT. “TDH’s established reputation, local expertise, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to offer high-quality, engineering-driven solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. This acquisition not only strengthens our product and service offerings but also enhances our ability to serve clients in key markets across the Southeast.”

The TDH Company will continue to operate under its well-respected name, ensuring continuity for its customers and partners. Together, UFT and TDH are committed to fostering long-term partnerships, driving innovation, and advancing water and wastewater systems across the region.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring,” said Clint Curl, President of The TDH Company. “As part of UFT, we will have access to greater resources, expanded expertise, and a broader platform to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. Being the first part of the UFT platform in the Southeast is an exciting opportunity and we look forward to growing with them.”

About The TDH Company

Founded in 2000, The TDH Company is a trusted agency specializing in sales and marketing within the municipal public works water and wastewater market. With extensive industry experience and a strong portfolio of equipment manufacturers, TDH provides innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to clients in Georgia, Alabama, Eastern Tennessee, and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit www.tdhco.com.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Established by H.I.G. Capital, UFT is dedicated to building a market-leading company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

UFT Portfolio Companies

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT has partnered with market leading businesses, MISCOwater, Tesco Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valve and Equipment, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Pump Works, Hydro Controls, Municipal Valve Company, and The TDH Company to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control, and other equipment solutions.

And we’re just getting started making strategic partnerships to provide clean water across the country!

