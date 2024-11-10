How to Master Situational Awareness in the Workplace

By Eric Brown — Founder and CEO of Imperio Consulting & author of “The Green Beret Approach”

Situational awareness is the ability to unconsciously assess your surroundings, note even slight deviations from the typical pattern in what happens around you, and make reliable decisions based on that real-time information. This skill should be in effect at all times, whether you’re walking down a crowded city street, driving on a busy highway, or navigating your workday in the office. You must always be aware of what is happening around you and recognize potential threats to your safety.

During over two decades in the special forces, I can tell you that situational awareness was a whole lot more than just a tool in my team’s arsenal. In many cases, it proved to be the difference between life and death.

In today’s workplaces, situational awareness is an important skill to master. Just like in the field, employers and their teams must understand their environment, recognize potential threats, and know how to de-escalate situations.

What to watch for when identifying threats

Situational awareness allows you to spot warning signs before a threat becomes a crisis. Emotional instability is a glaring red flag. When someone consistently exhibits mood swings, short tempers, overreactions to minor criticisms, paranoia, or exaggerated suspicion, it’s time to pay attention.

In the field, we’d watch for erratic behavior because it often preceded unpredictable actions. The same principle applies here. These traits suggest deeper issues that could escalate if unchecked.

Another significant warning sign is social withdrawal. If employees start avoiding team activities and retreating into themselves, this could indicate deeper issues. Isolation breeds resentment, which can lead to trouble — realize it before it’s too late.

Third, if someone’s performance takes a nosedive, this isn’t just an HR issue; it’s a potential risk factor. There can be other reasons behind a sudden drop in performance, carelessness towards responsibilities, or chronic absenteeism. However, if you see these issues accompanying other warning signs, take note.

In my military experience, operators who were off their game often had underlying problems that needed to be addressed immediately. Stay alert to sudden drops in productivity — they are seldom just a coincidence.

Any unnatural preoccupation with weapons or violent events should set off immediate alarms. We never ignored a recruit who couldn’t stop talking about their favorite firearm or a grisly battle story. In the workplace, someone fixated on violence or who makes off-color jokes about it requires immediate attention.

Direct threats, even those veiled as jokes, need to be taken seriously. The bluster that gets passed off as humor often masks a deeper intent. Don’t dismiss threats lightly; investigate and act.

Spotting red flags early: A leadership and security priority

In Special Forces, we knew that everyone was responsible for the success of every mission. The same applies to workplace safety. Make situational awareness a collective responsibility. Everyone on the team should keep their eyes open and have each other’s backs.

Instilling a culture where everyone is responsible for workplace safety makes situational awareness second nature. This collective mindfulness can prevent disruptive incidents before they occur.

The key to catching threats early is strong communication channels. In the military, we thrived on clear communication. Leadership, HR, and security teams should aim for the same. Employees must feel safe voicing their concerns, knowing they won’t face negative repercussions, as this open line of communication will bring threats to light early.

Constant training is also critical. In the Special Forces, we trained relentlessly to recognize signs of danger and react accordingly. The same goes for situational awareness in the workplace. Regular sessions for staff on identifying and reporting red flags ensure everyone knows what to look out for. When employees — especially those in leadership and security roles — are familiar with the signs of potential threats, they can identify threats and act promptly.

Part of this training should empower your employees to sharpen their observational skills. As green berets, we learned to notice everything, especially the subtle changes in an individual’s demeanor. Body language, facial expressions, and shifts in energy levels often tell you more than words ever can.

Modern technology can be an asset. Surveillance and access controls are our eyes and ears in real time. Don’t rely solely on human observation; use technology to fill in the gaps and confirm suspicions.

Finally, conducting regular risk assessments and security drills enhances preparedness. These assessments help identify vulnerabilities, and drills ensure that the staff knows how to respond in emergency scenarios.

In the Green Berets, we practiced over and over so that when the moment of truth came, we weren’t thinking; we were reacting. If you conduct regular risk assessments and drills, you ensure your team knows the drill when things go south.

The need for de-escalation training

When you train your employees to de-escalate a threatening situation, you equip them with the tools needed to manage conflicts without resorting to aggression. Remember, de-escalation isn’t about being submissive; it’s about control. Keeping your cool when things heat up can make all the difference.

The first step to regaining control involves setting everyone at ease. Your demeanor sets the tone. Stay composed, speak softly, and be non-threatening in posture.

As the situation calms, employ active listening and empathy. Make the other person feel heard. Often, just being listened to can defuse volatility. Everyone’s battling their own demons. Acknowledge the other person’s feelings and show understanding.

Compromise can be a powerful tool. Sometimes, yielding a bit can prevent escalation, so you need to know when to hold your ground and when to find a compromise.

Your training in this area will be ongoing. Always improve, always adapt. Regular feedback and lessons learned from incidents must be part of your protocol.

Mastering situational awareness in the workplace is about more than just keen observation. It’s about fostering an environment where everyone contributes to safety, recognizing potential threats early, and having the skills to de-escalate situations. By applying the principles of vigilance, proactiveness, and empathy, leaders, HR professionals, and security personnel can protect their teams and ensure a productive work environment. This is not just a strategy — it’s a way of life. Stay sharp, stay safe.

About The Author

“Eric Brown is an innovative leader with over 24 years of experience in the Special Forces as a Green Beret. During his military career, Eric led complex operations across 12 countries, excelling in crisis management, team building, and strategic planning.

As the Founder and CEO of Imperio Consulting, Eric integrates his military background with sharp business acumen to develop customized solutions for C-suite executives and leadership teams. His approach, rooted in simplicity, adaptability, and collaboration, enables organizations to navigate challenges, build trust, and achieve exceptional outcomes.

Eric holds a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA from ENEB. His achievements include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and four Bronze Stars.

In addition to his professional work, Eric enjoys hiking and mentoring veterans through military transitions.”