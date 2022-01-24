AAEON Selects MaxLinear Multiprotocol Serial Transceivers for Ruggedized Tablet Computers

Targets Growing Industrial IoT Markets with Compact Form Factor for Rugged Mobile Computing

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) announced that AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, is using the company’s multiprotocol transceivers in their ruggedized tablet computers.





These tablets are multifunctional, military-grade products built to ensure reliable operation in harsh work environments, whether indoors or outdoors, in cold freezers or hot weather. The applications for such products include fleet management, construction sites, factory automation, parking management, field inspection, logistics and warehouse management, military and law enforcement. ReporterLinker Consulting reports that the rugged mobile applications market will reach $2.9B by 2027.

The MaxLinear multiprotocol transceivers provide design flexibility and other benefits such as,

Industrial temperature range and high ESD and voltage protection to ensure reliable operation in most demanding environments

A suite of I/O ports in a compact form factor that allows tablets to connect directly to machinery, sensors and other devices when needed.

Software configurability of COM ports as RS-232, RS-485 or RS-422

“Our multiprotocol serial devices have the highest level of integration in the industry while also supporting stringent system level protection,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing, High-Performance Analog for MaxLinear. “We’re proud to work with AAEON, leveraging our technology, to help them support the demands of their specialized markets.”

“Computing in the world of Industrial IoT means taking full advantage of innovative technologies that overcome the limitations of physical infrastructures and bring the power of mobile computing to all environments,” said Kevin Chiu, AAEON’s Vice President. “Leveraging the benefits of the MaxLinear multiprotocol transceivers brings the design flexibility and features we need to develop these rugged tablet computers.”

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com

