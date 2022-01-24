Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring & Control Solutions for Critical Industrial Assets, incl. Generators, Pipelines, & Compressors Hosts Q4 Investor Call, Thursday, March 31st at 11am ET

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2022) – Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its fourth quarter 2021 (Q4) conference call, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO, will discuss Q4 and full year financial results and answer investor questions. Results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Conference Call & Replay Details

Date/Time: Thursday, Mar. 31 at 11:00 am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l)

Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here

Questions can also be submitted via Email: [email protected]

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to generators in homes.

Follow us: Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117600