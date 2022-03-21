LBank Weekly Listing Report, 21st March 2022
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 21st March.
Project: TVER
Listing date: 21st Mar.
Key words: Metaverse, listed on hotbit, BEP20
Official Website: https://tverblockchain.com/
About:
TVER token delivers an innovative Metaverse ecosystem built on TVER Blockchain. TVER will launch its Metaverse in just a few months.
Project: KOACOMBAT
Listing date: 21st Mar.
Key words: listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.koacombat.com/
About:
KOA COMBAT LLC is proud to have a renowned cryptologist development team, 60+ years combined professional management team, top co-sponsorships, state of the art fighter NFTs, first of its kind P2E gaming platform, LIVE PPV event streaming and extensive charitable giving. KOA Combat LLC is a movement to support retired sport fighters with health insurance benefits and retirement benefits.
Project: MELOS
Listing date: 21st Mar.
Key words: NFT, listed on kucoin, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.melos.studio
About:
Melos. Studio or Melos is the destination for creating, discovering and collecting original music on Web3.0 In Melos, we use NFT as proof of creation and co-creation and enable music to be created in GitHub like process. By minting on Blockchain where origin of work can be easily traced, music artists are encouraged to publish their inspirations and allow others to work with.
Project: SBT
Listing date: 22nd Mar.
Key words: listed on HOTBIT, Mainnet
Official Website: http://sunblockterminal.com/
About:
Sunblock Terminal is a reward platform, mobile gift certificates, shopping malls, and AI automatic trading platform built with community-centered reward-type applications.
Project: GRBT
Listing date: 22nd Mar.
Key words: utility, initial listing, KLAY
Official Website: https://www.grinbit.io
About:
Grinbit project set out on its journey with a small goal that we will make our lives better through ‘untact communication’. Although the development of the Internet has already enabled us to have real-time communication without a face-to-face meeting, such a remarkable advancement has yet come short of perfection and we should not settle for the present.
Project: LDX
Listing date: 23rd Mar.
Key words: DeFi, initial listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://litedex.io/
About:
Litedex Token is a governance token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) blockchain network, created to build the DeFi ecosystem and deliver rights to all LDX holders to also manage the platform through a voting mechanism.
Project: RBT
Listing date: 23rd Mar.
Key words: NFT, listed on VINDAX, Mainnet
Official Website: https://rubix.net/
About:
Rubix is an L1 blockchain protocol designed to high scale through asynchronous parallelism, low carbon intensity & zero gas fees. Rubix global state is made of several proofchains (around 300 at the moment – similar to shards) that scale independent of each other.
Project: SSX
Listing date: 23rd Mar.
Key words: DApp, listed on MEXC, KLAY
Official Website: https://somesing.io
About:
The SOMESING project aims to provide the joy and experience of easily meeting and using the blockchain in real life through the blockchain-based(klaytn based, KIP7) karaoke app service. It allows anyone to enjoy singing and listening to the best quality recordings created by its users for free anytime and anywhere throughout the globe.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Mar 14th to Mar 20th, 2022
Name: BRK
Weekly gain: 51250%
Official Website: https://home.blueark.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brk/usdt/#usd
Name: APE
Weekly gain: 2034%
Official Website: https://apecoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ape/usdt/#usd
Name: ZIK
Weekly gain: 1602%
Official Website: https://ziktalk.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/zik/usdt/#usd
Name: CLE
Weekly gain: 277%
Official Website: https://www.clebus.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cle/usdt/#usd
Name: SYNR
Weekly gain: 98%
Official Website: https://mob.land/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/synr/usdt/#usd
Name: ZBC
Weekly gain: 59%
Official Website: https://zebec.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/zbc/usdt/#usd
Name: XCN
Weekly gain: 38%
Official Website: https://www.chain.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xcn/usdt/#usd
Name: BOBC
Weekly gain: 26%
Official Website: https://bobcoin.eco/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bobc/usdt/#usd
Name: SD
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website: https://staderlabs.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sd/usdt/#usd
Name: MRI
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website: https://www.marshallroganinu.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mri/usdt/#usd
Name: PANDO
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website: https://pandobrowser.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pando/usdt/#usd
Name: GOL
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website: https://gogolcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gol/usdt/#usd
Name: BCL
Official Website: https://www.bitcoinlegend.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bcl/usdt/#usd
Name: PTX
Official Website: https://pandoproject.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ptx/usdt/#usd
Name: CPLAY
Official Website: https://www.cplay.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cplay/usdt/#usd
Name: CST
Official Website: https://crypto-stake.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cst/usdt/#usd
Name: GOLF
Official Website: https://en.golfro.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/golf/usdt/#usd
Name: BFIC
Official Website: https://www.bficoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bfic/usdt/#usd
Name: HNB
Official Website: https://hnbprotocol.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hnb/usdt/#usd
Name: BOBA
Official Website: https://www.bobatama.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/boba/usdt/#usd
Name: CHINU
Official Website: https://chinucoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/chinu/usdt/#alts
