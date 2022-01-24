AI-Driven Disinformation Intelligence Platform Blackbird.AI Announces Jim Reynolds as VP of Sales to Increase Market Reach and Build Strategic Alliances Globally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackbird.AI, a global leader in the disinformation intelligence space welcomes Jim Reynolds as its new Vice President of Sales.





Reynolds joins Blackbird.AI with more than 10 years of experience in the social intelligence space. He has a proven track record in sales leadership, go-to-market strategy, and building successful teams in early and growth-stage organizations and has led multiple emerging and global technology companies to industry adoption. Notably, and prior to Blackbird.AI, he was a founding team member of Techrigy, the first computer software firm to make an acquisition in the social listening space, and under his leadership, the company saw a 1500% lift in revenue.

In his new role as Vice President of Sales, Reynolds will oversee growth opportunities and market adoption activities including scaling the company across pre-existing and new markets.

“Blackbird has incredible innovations planned for release this year that will disrupt industries and unlock entirely new market opportunities. Our culture has always been driven by deep tech and engineering, so we are excited to have Jim’s energy and expertise at the helm of our expanding sales organization. His incomparable market intelligence, nuanced experience in the social intelligence landscape, and long history with global brands addressing information-driven risk makes him an exceptionally strong fit for the massive growth we are experiencing,” said Wasim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird.AI.

From manipulated brand narratives, toxic unsafe content, bot-driven market manipulation, national security threats, and brand safety and ad tech challenges, Reynolds joins Blackbird.AI following last year’s Series A Funding Announcement, Weber Shandwick partnership, and other key growth moments in time.

“I’m joining Blackbird.AI at an exciting time for both the company and our partners and I look forward to playing a key role in accelerating market growth and adoption,” says Jim Reynolds. “When we think of personal impact and how misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information (MDM) is affecting every facet of life, I know by joining the team at Blackbird I now have the opportunity to play my part in making the world a better place, and based on the last 20 years I have the experience to drive Blackbird.AI into its rightful leadership role in the MDM space.”

For additional information about the announcement, please visit: https://www.blackbird.ai/team/jim-reynolds/

ABOUT BLACKBIRD.AI

Blackbird.AI helps organizations detect and respond to disinformation and manipulation that causes reputational and financial harm. Powered by their exclusive AI-Driven Disinfo Cloud Platform, Fortune 500s and governments can proactively manage perception and reputation in real-time. Blackbird was founded by a team of experts from artificial intelligence, behavioral psychology, and national security, with a mission to defend authenticity and fight narrative manipulation. Recognized by Forrester as a “Top Threat Intelligence Company”, the Blackbird Risk Index™ (BRI) is an industry benchmark in the reputation enhancement space. For additional information, please visit: www.blackbird.ai.

Contacts

Sarah Evans



Sevans PR



[email protected]

Sarah Mawji



Sevans PR



[email protected]