Altice USA To Participate in Fiber to the Future – Global Infrastructure Conference Hosted by New Street Research and BCG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Nick Brown, EVP, Corporate Finance and Development, will participate in the Fiber to the Future – Global Infrastructure Conference, hosted by New Street Research and BCG. The conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. EDT. For a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Nick Brown: +1 917 589 9983 / [email protected]
Sarah Freedman: + 929 418 4090 / [email protected]

Head of Communications
Lisa Anselmo: +1 929 418 4362 / [email protected]

