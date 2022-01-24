Amazfit Celebrates Ramadan by Unleashing Passions and Spirits through Smart Devices

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 31, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Amazfit, a premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp Health Corporation (“Zepp Health”), is going to “Up Your Game” by harnessing the power of technology and science to free more people to live their passions and express their active spirits with its series of smart hardware designed for a healthy and sporting lifestyle.

Amazfit Bip U Pro 1 Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2 Amazfit T-rex pro 2

Powered by the Zepp operating system, Amazfit connects smart devices, big data as well as sports and health management service to provide multiple personalised wearable and user experiences. Its smart devices are catered for daily or outdoor use related to health and sports, including true wireless stereo sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear.

Jacob Jin, Director of Amazfit Southeast Asia, said, “Amazfit is one of the most preferred brands of young people around the world who pursue an active and positive lifestyle at the cutting edge of fashion and technology. We now have over 100 million active users of our products that include watches, bands, earbuds, fitness gear and other accessories.”

“We are excited to launch Amazfit special Ramadan deals in April for our smart watches, where AI engines embedded in these smart devices can monitor heartbeat, exercise modes, blood-oxygen saturation levels, sleep status and breathing while sleeping, giving a better insight on how the body performs while active or at rest.”

Amazfit is offering special Ramadan deals in April for its smart watches that are applicable on these specific dates: 4 April, 5 April, 18 April and 25 April 2022. Purchasers who buy the T-Rex Pro on these dates will get a free Amazfit mask, those who purchase the GTS 3 and GTR 3 series of smart watches will get free hair bands and mask while those purchasing GTR 3 Pro will get free hair band, mask and bottle. Gifts are available while stocks last.

The T-Rex Pro is designed for those who pursue an active outdoor lifestyle as it supports four Global Navigation Satellite Systems, 10 ATM water-resistance, a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, a weather tracker, a sunrise and sunset monitor, a current moon phase display, a compass and barometric altimeter, ultra-long 18-day battery life with typical use, and over 100 different sports modes.

Amazfit’s other smart watch models include the Bip U Pro catered for those seeking a healthier and more active lifestyle to keep fit or stay in shape. The Bip U Pro come with 50 watch faces to suit mood and outfit or users can upload their photos for a more personalised watch face. Those wanting to stay fashionable and at the same time enjoy sports can go with the GTS 2 mini smart watch with its ultra-slim and light design. It also comes with over 60 built-in sports modes for a complete indoor or outdoor sports experience.

To know more of the Ramadan offers, please go to www.amazfit.com/en or to Amazfit’s e-commerce partner platforms http://bit.ly/Amazfit-MY-SHOPEE and https://bit.ly/Amazfit-MY-Lazada.

