Amdaris opens new centre in Bulgaria to expand European offering and mentor next generation of tech talent

Software development and digital transformation specialist Amdaris opens its sixth global office in Sofia, Bulgaria, one of the emerging IT capitals of Eastern Europe

The Bulgarian Centre will create new job opportunities for the growing pool of tech talent in Sofia, alongside offering employment for tech talent displaced by the Ukrainian conflict as part of its new pledge

Bristol, UK; [30th March 2022]: Amdaris, the digital transformation specialist HQ’d in Bristol, has announced the opening of its Bulgarian office in Sofia. The Bulgarian Centre marks the sixth office for the company, which currently has offices across the UK, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, and Dubai. The Bulgarian branch of Amdaris has opened in the city centre of the capital and aims to hire more than 50 employees by the end of the year.

As one of the emerging IT capitals of Eastern Europe, the new Amdaris centre in Sofia will create new job opportunities for the growing pool of tech talent in the country. With software development remaining Bulgaria’s fastest-growing industry, Amdaris will also host various mentorships and internship programmes providing exciting opportunities for the next generation of tech talent.

The news supports Amdaris’ pledge to offer employment to any developers, QAs, project managers or other people with relevant skills who have been forced to leave Ukraine.

Vesela Nikolova has been appointed as the Bulgarian Centre Director of Amdaris. An avid entrepreneur, she has previously co-founded an e-commerce startup and 180 Degrees Consulting Sofia, a Sofia-based NGO, as well as spearheading business development and finance for esports.com.

Vesela commented: “I joined Amdaris as after meeting with the company’s senior leadership team, I realised that this company was not like any other. I knew right away that Amdaris was an exceptional company to be a part of and serves as the perfect opportunity to put my passions into action. I am looking forward to building a pioneering office in Sofia and working together with the other five Amdaris offices to make a difference in not just the software development space but in the world around us as well. We are committed to the well-being and health of our employees but also work hard to go one step further.”

Andy Rogers, co-CEO of Amdaris, comments “Amdaris is thrilled to open its doors in Sofia, another leading technology hub in Europe. The software development industry in the region has continued to grow during the pandemic, but now with the region facing new challenges Amdaris is looking forward to building a creative, driven, and dynamic workplace for all talented technology specialists. It’s our pledge to support those who have been displaced to have employment security for as long as required, with no employment obligations, growing one of the best tech centres in the world.”

About Amdaris

Amdaris delivers innovative Software Development, Application Support Managed Services, and Consultancy Services from their HQ in the UK and delivery centres in Eastern Europe, run by co-CEOs Andy Rogers and Vlad Nanu and backed by BGF.

https://amdaris.com/

