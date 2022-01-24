Enterprise Ireland Partners with Zngly to Drive Overseas Expansion

DUBLIN, IRELAND, 30th March: Zngly, the no-code media platform for the creation, management and measurement of content marketing and client engagement, today announces its partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s trade and innovation agency, responsible for the development of Irish enterprises in world markets. Zngly is an innovative Irish company developing solutions to solve the common challenges faced by marketing and sales teams and transforming the way businesses use content marketing.

Enterprise Ireland has partnered closely with Zngly since January and recently featured in the agency’s ‘Ireland: Innovation at the Edge’ campaign, which highlights the conditions that have made Irish businesses among the most innovative in the world and the role they are playing in the post-pandemic recovery.

As organisations emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and embrace the new reality of hybrid sales models, many are looking for new tools to help build relationships across multiple channels. The experience of remote work has created a shift in customer engagement preferences. LinkedIn found that 43% of B2B buyers now prefer a sales-rep free experience, for instance. Managing different forms of content whilst miniating consistent messaging across each channel can therefore be a daunting task for marketing managers.

Mike Wilson, CEO of Zngly, adds: “We have created a solution that solves several issues that sales and marketing teams face day in and day out. Today’s buyers are not only channel agnostic, but they are digitally dominant in preference. Zngly helps businesses collate their content and share it in a digestible and personalized way with potential prospects and existing clients. As a high-potential start-up, we have the pleasure of partnering with Enterprise Ireland to help enable us to deliver our solution to teams globally.”

Clodagh Dolan, Marketing Executive at Enterprise Ireland explains the rationale behind the partnership: “As one of the world’s largest seed capital investors, we help develop a pipeline of cutting-edge Irish companies, providing our international partners with a gateway to Irish innovation. We are delighted to see the momentum Zngly has achieved, in the lead up to its launch and look forward to supporting Zngly as it continues to innovate, grow internationally, and transform the B2B industry.”

Catch the Zngly Digital Showcase with Enterprise Ireland here: https://platform.zngly.com/znglist/ei-zngly-partnership/?c=cG9zdDoxMDI1, or to learn more about Zngly visit: https://www.zngly.com/

About Zngly:

Zngly is a no-code media platform built for the creation, curation and measurement of B2B content marketing. Zngly addresses the pain points faced by sales and marketing teams daily, allowing them to overcome these challenges, align, and win new business.

Empowering firms with a wealth of existing content – Zngly allows users to collate these assets in one place and share them in curated playlists. With in-built personalisation tools, salespeople can cut through the noise and communicate directly with their intended leads.

For more information on Zngly, please visit: https://www.zngly.com/

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish State agency that works with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets. Enterprise Ireland partners with entrepreneurs, Irish businesses, and the research and investment communities to develop Ireland’s international trade, innovation, leadership and competitiveness. In this way, we support sustainable economic growth and regional development, and help create and sustain employment in Ireland.

For more information, please visit: www.enterprise-ireland.com

