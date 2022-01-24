American Water Announces Nick Rowe’s Retirement; Kathryn Nash named President of Kentucky American Water

CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Nick Rowe, senior vice president of American Water and president of Kentucky American Water, will retire effective July 31, 2022. The company named Kathryn Nash as the new president of Kentucky American Water, effective May 2, 2022. Rowe will remain with the company from May to July in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition. Rowe will also continue to serve on the Kentucky American Water Board of Directors.

Rowe joined American Water in 1987 at West Virginia American Water. Throughout his career, Rowe held various management positions, including serving as senior vice president of American Water’s Central and Eastern divisions. Rowe is also involved with various regulatory agencies, civic organizations and professional associations and recently served as chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

With Rowe’s retirement, American Water named Kathryn Nash, president of Kentucky American Water.

Nash currently serves as senior director of Energy and Environmental Services at Waste Management. In this role, she is responsible for multiple divisions in the environmental and energy service sector and leads more than 300 employees.

Prior to joining Waste Management in 2016, Nash held various leadership roles at the Tennessee Valley Authority for more than 10 years, including as general manager of Civil Projects. Nash earned a Master of Business Administration in Operations Management at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Tennessee Technological University. She also completed the Executive Program at Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Business.

“This is a bittersweet day for our company as Nick has spent 35 years at American Water caring for our employees, our customers and truly becoming part of the communities we serve, especially in Kentucky,” said Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and COO of American Water. “I cannot thank Nick enough for his willingness to always share his experience and expertise with our company’s future leaders. I know he looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing his civic work, but we will miss him.”

“We are also so excited to have Kathryn join the American Water team,” added Norton. “She has deep utility experience and is committed to safety, excellent customer service and employee development. Kathryn also has a strong environmental background, which is core to American Water’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG) commitment.”

“What an honor it has been to spend an entire career at American Water,” added Rowe. “It is so rewarding to see all this company has accomplished since I joined in 1987, but it is the people that are, and always have been, its greatest strength. I truly look forward to the next chapter in my life and I know Kathryn is going to be a great fit to lead Kentucky American Water.”

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately half a million people.

